Vantage Highway Fire burning destroys building, multiple outbuildings

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County is burning more than 26,000 acres and is 35% contained. Right now, Vantage Highway is open and there are no evacuation notices for this fire. Last Updated: Aug. 4 at 11:15 p.m. The Vantage Highway Fire is now 18...

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO