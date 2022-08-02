Vantage Highway Fire burning destroys building, multiple outbuildings

Read on www.khq.com
Vantage Highway Fire burning 26,000 acres, 35% contained
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County is burning more than 26,000 acres and is 35% contained. Right now, Vantage Highway is open and there are no evacuation notices for this fire. Last Updated: Aug. 4 at 11:15 p.m. The Vantage Highway Fire is now 18...
Cow Canyon Fire burning 5,600 acres near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Cow Canyon Fire burning 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg has grown to 5,600 acres, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire is threatening structures. Here are the evacuations in place:. Level 3 (leave immediately): All residences south and west of...
Evacuations for Vantage Highway Fire lifted, 18% contained
Evacuations have been lifted for the Vantage Highway Fire burning in Kittitas County. Officials say the fire is 18% contained.
