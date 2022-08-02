Gov. Laura Kelly appears in Lawrence to announce statewide program addressing food insecurity with locally-sourced food

www2.ljworld.com
Liberal First
Governor Kelly joins USDA undersecretary to announce Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement
Helping food-insecure people get food remains a priority, and recently, some action from the State of Kansas was announced to help with just that. Monday, Governor Laura Kelly was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food food bank in Lawrence to announce a new program that will purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food to food insecure Kansans.
LJWORLD
United Way of Douglas County announces plans to merge with United Way of Greater Topeka
The United Way of Douglas County and the United Way of Greater Topeka announced Wednesday that the two nonprofit organizations planned to merge. The resulting organization, the United Way of Kaw Valley, would serve four counties: Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson and Douglas. Leaders from both organizations, which are about 30 miles from one another, announced Wednesday morning that the two organizations are in the final stages of authorizing the merger.
WIBW
Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
Kansas 2022 primary: Here are the statewide primary results.
Voters statewide turned out in record numbers for Tuesday’s 2022 primary election to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have stripped the state’s constitution of abortion rights. Further up the ballot, voters chose winners for statewide primaries that determine who will appear on the ballot in November. Kris...
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
LJWORLD
No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No
For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
WIBW
New mosquito forecasting tool warns of severe threat for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new mosquito forecasting tool has warned of a severe threat to the Capital City as the population of bugs that are capable of carrying malaria and other diseases remains “very high.”. OFF! - the insect repellant company - says the mosquito population for Topeka...
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
Help find the coolest things made in Kansas
Kansas is searching for the coolest things made in the state. Nominate and vote on your favorite items in August 2022.
Topeka Petco suffering from rodent infestation, KDA says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pet store is under an inspection from the Kansas Department of Agriculture due to the presence of mice. 27 News spoke with Jason Walker, the Public Relations Director for the KDA, about the ongoing inspection of Petco. He said that the KDA received a complaint about a rodent infestation last […]
LJWORLD
Douglas County historical societies band together for ARPA request, aiming for increased accessibility
With the help of more than $700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Douglas County’s six historical societies are hoping to make their sites around the county more accessible for visitors. The team of six historical societies — the Clinton Lake, Douglas County, Eudora Area, Lecompton and Santa Fe...
WIBW
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
Wichita Eagle
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
LJWORLD
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in the state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
LJWORLD
KU School of Business adds new specialized professorship with $1 million gift from California couple
The University of Kansas’ business school has added a specialized professorship in analytics and related fields, thanks to a $1 million gift from a California couple. Roger and Julie Davis recently gave $1 million to establish a new professorship in Analytics, Information and Operations Management within KU’s School of Business. KU recently hired Debabrata “Deb” Dey, formerly a University of Washington professor, to fill the new position.
LJWORLD
Primary election results for secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer; few contested House races in Douglas County area
Kansas voters cast primary ballots on a number of state-level offices on Tuesday night, including for secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer. With about 74% of precincts reporting at approximately 10:30 p.m., Republican Scott Schwab, of Overland Park, had 56% of the vote to be the party’s nominee for secretary of state, while Republican challenger Mike Brown, also of Overland Park, had 44%. Schwab is seeking a second term as secretary of state. There is no contested Democratic primary for secretary of state. Jeanna Repass, of Overland Park, is the lone Democrat to file for the position.
