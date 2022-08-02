Developer Lou Pektor's lawyer threatens legal action as Bethlehem Twp. commissioners reject request for waiver

www.wfmz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
WNEP-TV 16
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
Jim Thorpe neighbors said blighted properties are affecting their health and safety. And they feel like they have no way out.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown councilman introduces abortion-related ordinances; not all council members are on board
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Councilman Josh Siegel is introducing a package of ordinances that seek to protect abortion access in the city. - Create a 15-foot buffer zone around facilities where abortion is provided. - Shield out-of-state abortion seekers from prosecution. - De-prioritize abortion prosecution if Pennsylvania makes abortion illegal.
Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge to see ‘major’ shift of work zone and traffic lanes next week
Rehabilitation of the iconic Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge will see a “major” shift of work zones and traffic lanes next week, but drivers may mercifully see it back to three lanes over the weekend. Work may start as early as Thursday afternoon to remove the current work zone and...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Palmer Twp. apartments, tenants still in limbo after cease-and-desist hearing postponed
PALMER TWP., Pa. – An appeal of a cease-and-desist order involving the Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments was postponed after a brief meeting of the Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board Tuesday night at the municipal building. The postponement arose because one member of the five-seat zoning hearing board —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevalleyledger.com
SENATOR LISA BOSCOLA STATEMENT ON PA SUPREME COURT DECISION TO UPHOLD ACT 77
Bethlehem (August 3, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola released the following statement today regarding the Supreme Court decision upholding the mail in ballot provisions of Act 77:. “Politics is a funny thing. People who voted for mail in voting brought a lawsuit to stop it. Today, people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County Commissioners approve plan for spending coronavirus relief funding
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – At their Wednesday morning meeting, the Bucks County Commissioners approved the plan for spending $61,017,041, about one-half of the total allocation, from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. County Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, presented the plan and said that it is “a fluid document...
lvpnews.com
Borough manager walks out
Borough Manager Stephen Travers and borough Treasurer Sandra Gyecsek were not in attendance at the Catasauqua Borough Council meeting July 25. Neither were borough Mayor Barbara Schlegel nor Councilman Gene Schlegel. There was no explanation offered by council President Brian Bartholomew as a reason for any of the absences, only...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council approves liquor license transfer for proposed W. Broad Street bar and restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution approving an intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license, allowing a planned bar and restaurant on West Broad Street to move forward. Council’s action allows the transfer of a liquor license previously issued to Green Pond Golf Course in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A helicopter crashed in a yard near a home in Carbon County Wednesday afternoon. The chopper went down along Orioles Drive, just outside of Lehighton, just before 1 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were in the helicopter. We don't know if they were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Backyard chickens take backseat after Bethlehem City Council postpones final vote on ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – To allow for proper advertising, Bethlehem City Council decided to postpone until its next meeting a final vote on an amended ordinance governing backyard chickens. The ordinance was amended to cap the number of permits to 40, allowing a one-year pilot period to determine how keeping...
Berks County election director resigns after scrutiny, lawsuit over election problems
Berks is one of three counties sued by the commonwealth for allegedly not properly certifying the May’ primary results. In a three-sentence statement Tuesday, Berks County officials said the director of elections, Paige Riegner, resigned last week. An attempt to reach Riegner for comment Tuesday was unsuccessful but a county official shared some, albeit vague, insights about her departure.
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
E-ZPass customers overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge urged to call commission for refunds
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Some drivers of passenger vehicles (two axles and less than 8-feet high) may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early July, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg Police Department asks residents, businesses to register surveillance systems
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking residents and businesses of Phillipsburg and Alpha Borough to opt-in to register their surveillance systems. This program is completely voluntary, and you may rescind your participation at any time. We are implementing this program to foster a closer...
WFMZ-TV Online
Seized drug money used to train police In Northampton County
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck has released how much drug money was seized in police operations for the 2021-22 fiscal year. According to the D.A.’s office, police in the county seized $245,585.16, two firearms, and six vehicles which the police are now using. This year’s...
Warren County Man Filed Bogus Report Claiming Bank Teller Stole Money, Police Say
A Warren County man was charged after filing a bogus police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his deposit, authorities said. The Great Meadows man — whose name was not released — filed a police report claiming that a bank teller had stolen his money after making a deposit at a bank in Washington Township (Morris County) on Wednesday, July 27, police said in a release on Wednesday, August 3.
Mercury
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-1
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 1, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on PA 191 between PA 390 and Pike County Line in Barrett and Coolbaugh Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 5 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former worker in Bucks County Recorder of Deeds office says she was wrongfully fired
A former worker in the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds office is suing the county, claiming she was wrongfully fired. Carol Schaffling claims Daniel McPhillips, the new Recorder of Deeds, fired her because she supported his Democratic opponent in last year's election. McPhillips and the Recorder of Deeds office are...
Comments / 1