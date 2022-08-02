Developer Lou Pektor's lawyer threatens legal action as Bethlehem Twp. commissioners reject request for waiver

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 1, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct a bridge repair on PA 191 between PA 390 and Pike County Line in Barrett and Coolbaugh Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 5 but could be delayed in the event of rain.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO