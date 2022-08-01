First American Payments Settles an FTC Complaint Regarding Deceptive Practices

www.digitaltransactions.net
Opendoor to pay $62 million to settle FTC claims it misled home sellers
Opendoor agreed to pay $62 million to the Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that it misled potential home sellers in its marketing campaigns.
You Won’t Believe This News About Walmart’s Reported ‘Fraud’ That Was Just Filed By The FTC In Court
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Walmart for allowing fraudsters to use its money transfer services to take hundreds of millions of dollars from customers in scams. Yikes! On last Tuesday, June 28, the FTC filed a civil penalty complaint i...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data-Breach Settlement
Almost a year after a cybersecurity breach that exposed sensitive information from millions of current, past and prospective customers, T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million settlement. If approved, the deal will be the second-largest data-breach settlement in US history, after Equifax's agreement to pay $700 million in 2019. The...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America slapped with $225 million fine by federal regulators
Federal regulators have hit Bank of America with a $225 million fine for what they allege were shortcomings in how the bank handled jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Bank of America of...
9to5Mac
Victims of cash app scams should be reimbursed by banks, says watchdog
Banks need to take more responsibility for protecting the victims of cash app scams, says a US finance watchdog. There have been a growing number of scams involving instant cash transfer apps, like Zelle and Venmo …. Background. Usage of cash transfer apps took off big-time during the height of...
Millions in refunds await those who used Western Union to pay scammers
People tricked into wiring money to fraudsters through Western Union have until the end of August to file for a full refund as part of a $586 million settlement reached by the company and the government. The Department of Justice has already distributed more than $366 million to more than...
T-Mobile to pay $350 million in settlement over massive hacking
July 22 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) agreed on Friday to pay $350 million and spend an additional $150 million to upgrade data security to settle litigation over a cyberattack last year that compromised information belonging to an estimated 76.6 million people.
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
CNBC
Student loan servicers told to hold off on sending out billing notices, a sign payment pause may be extended
Student loan servicers have been instructed to hold off on the process of restarting borrowers' payments. The bills are scheduled to resume after Aug. 31, but this latest development suggests another extension of the payment pause could be coming. Federal student loan servicers have been told to hold off on...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting clients
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, the country's fifth-largest bank with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports and opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to boost sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.U.S. Bank knew its employees were opening the unauthorized accounts but failed to regulate them, according to the agency. The bank imposed sales goals on workers and introduced an incentive-compensation program that financially...
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
July 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million for illegally opening customer accounts without their permission. The agency said the bank pressured and incentivized its employees to sell products to customers, imposing sales goals as part of their job requirements. The products included checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit.
ConsumerAffairs
More businesses are charging fees for using credit or debit cards
When a consumer approaches a cash register and the clerk asks whether their payment will be made with cash or a card, that’s a clear sign that the merchant is charging an additional fee for credit or debit purchases. In most states, such a charge is not illegal. However,...
LendKey Student Loans | Review
Shopping around for a student loan is always a good idea because interest rates and terms can vary so much between lenders. However, manually requesting quotes can be time consuming and frustrating. LendKey aims to make it simpler by allowing you to fill out one form and get connected to available lenders.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Avoiding Student Loan Forgiveness Scams as Biden Mulls Decision
"Scammers might promise a loan forgiveness program—that most people won't qualify for," the FTC recently warned.
US News and World Report
What Is a Debt Collector, and What Do They Do?
Debt collectors are heroes or villains, depending on your point of view. If you own a business and are owed money, hiring a debt collector can help you get it back. If you are the person who owes money, you may be avoiding that confrontation from a debt collector. Still,...
CNET
Equifax Gave Millions of US Loan Seekers Inaccurate Credit Scores, Report Says
Credit monitoring company Equifax recorded inaccurate credit scores for millions of US consumers and sent them to lenders between mid March and early April, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Equifax erroneously decreased or increased credit scores by more than 20 points in some instances, the report said, affecting the...
When disputing a credit card charge isn’t the best answer
When Jeff Campbell checked in at the Austin airport for a spring break vacation, the last thing on his mind was a credit card chargeback. Instead, he was thinking about the fun he’d have with his three daughters at Universal Orlando Resort that week. “Literally at the gate, my...
Investopedia
Equifax Error Results in Denied Loans, Higher Interest Rates
During a three-week period this year, Equifax, one of the nation's top three credit bureaus, provided inaccurate credit scores to lenders on millions of consumers seeking credit cards, mortgage and auto loans, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal. The problem, described as a "technology coding issue" by Equifax,...
