Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Mattapan
At about 10:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site warrant arrest of Jevan Curry, 20, of Brighton, while in the area of 585 Norfolk Street in Mattapan. The warrant was issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court on firearm charges.
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
Suspect in Custody on Firearm Related Charges Following Traffic Stop in Dorchester
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
Two men arrested in Boston on drug, firearms charges after police believe they attempted to steal several scooters
Two men were arrested in downtown Boston early Sunday after police believe they were attempting to steal several motor scooters. At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Oxford Place in Chinatown after receiving complaints of drug activity and loitering from the community, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers saw two men, later identified as Jeffrey Salvant, 35, of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp, 28, of Walpole, in an alleyway standing next to several scooters with heavy damage and exposed, loose wires. One of the men was holding a power drill.
I-Team: Robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from police supply store
BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft...
Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
Framingham Police: Woman Arrested After Kicking Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a charge of assault & battery on a police officer yesterday, August 1. An officer “observed what appeared to be drug activity behind” a building a 160 Hollis Street at 1:18 a.m. on August 1, according to the police spokesperson.
Still No Charges or Arrests in Tragic Dorchester Crash that Left Man Dead
On July 26th 2022 at approximately 00:45 hours, Boston Police Officers and Boston EMS received a call for a two-car crash in the area of Tonawanda Street and Greenbrier Street in Dorchester. After units were dispatched, further information revealed that one of the passengers was unresponsive on the sidewalk. Boston...
Suit: Police chasing white suspect in Arlington wrongly arrest Black man
ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday.
21-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison for 2021 Providence gang shootout
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said a 21-year-old Providence man was sentenced to state prison in connection to last year’s shootout on Carolina Avenue, that injured nine people. Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, entered a guilty plea for several charges, including carrying a...
Man arraigned after hitting 2 Boston Police officers with car at parade
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who drove his car through a police barricade at the Puerto Rican Festival Parade and injured two Boston Police officers was arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. “This weekend’s Puerto Rican parade was an opportunity...
Shooting in Stoughton Target parking lot was accidental, police say after woman discharged firearm into her own leg
A shooting Monday night in the parking lot of the Stoughton Target was accidental, Stoughton Police said, after a woman accidentally discharging a firearm into her own leg. The woman was expected to survive and was cooperating with the police investigation, according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara. Police officers...
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Woman accidentally shoots self in Stoughton Target parking lot
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after accidentally shooting herself in the leg in a Target parking lot, according to Stoughton Police. At around 6:45 p.m. Monday, the Stoughton Police received a call for a person shot in a Target parking lot at Hawes Way. Officers arrived on scene two minutes later, where they found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the leg. Stoughton Fire Rescue treated her on scene and transported her to a Boston-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester. Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday. EMS transported one adult male with minor injuries, but not from a gunshot. Officials said the incident was possibly a fight between the man and his girlfriend.
