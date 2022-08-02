Michael Mayer Named To Walter Camp Award Preseason List

There’s no denying LSU’s recent success on the recruiting trail. After a relatively slow start to the 2023 class, coach Brian Kelly built a lot of momentum during the month of July, picking up 11 commits for the current cycle and vaulting his class back into the top 10 according to the 247Sports Composite. That’s not even including the three commits he landed for 2024, for which the Tigers currently have the nation’s No. 3 class.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO