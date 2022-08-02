Michael Mayer Named To Walter Camp Award Preseason List

und.com
LSU a recruiting winner from July, per On3
There’s no denying LSU’s recent success on the recruiting trail. After a relatively slow start to the 2023 class, coach Brian Kelly built a lot of momentum during the month of July, picking up 11 commits for the current cycle and vaulting his class back into the top 10 according to the 247Sports Composite. That’s not even including the three commits he landed for 2024, for which the Tigers currently have the nation’s No. 3 class.
2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Outside Linebackers/Edge Rusher
Led by Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner, Crimson Tide's pass rush could be something special in 2022.
Four-star Baton Rouge linebacker to announce decision Thursday
Four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry of Baton Rouge is set to announce his college decision on Thursday and the budding Cold War between Notre Dame and LSU adds another chapter. Ausberry, the 105th ranked player overall by the 247Sports composite rankings for 2023 is down to seven finalists which he’ll choose...
Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings
According to Sports Illustrated, the Texas Longhorns recruiting class is one of the best in the country
CBS Sports reveals Top 25 preseason college football rankings
We're rounding third on summer, which means the college football kickoff is right around the corner, and that means one thing: preseason rankings. Being ranked high in the early Top 25 is important when looking at how the College Football Playoff shakes out, but it doesn't mean everything. How did ...
