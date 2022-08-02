ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Q: Can I ask for proof of documents of someones role of being appointed power of attorney?

 2 days ago
WDBJ7.com

West Virginia Attorney General announces anti-robocall task force

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday the state has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for letting foreign robocalls into the United States. The task force says it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTV

West Virginia attorney general’s motion in favor of Hope Scholarship is denied

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey’s motion to keep the Hope Scholarship running until an appeal case is heard was denied. The scholarship was recently ruled unconstitutional, shutting the program down. The Hope Scholarship gives West Virginia students funding to go out of the public...
EDUCATION
DC News Now

Officials in West Virginia warn of vaccine, rebate spam messages

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some people have been receiving text messages asking them to validate their COVID vaccine for their driver’s license. The DMV warns that this is a spam message and should be deleted immediately. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has received several reports of the spam text message, according […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling attorney elected to chair of West Virginia Republican Party

WHEELING-  A Wheeling attorney has been elected chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. Elgine McArdle was chosen Saturday during a meeting of the state GOP executive committee in Charleston. McArdle has been a member of the committee since 2005. She succeeds Mark Harris, who chose not to seek a full four-year term after he […]
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wvpublic.org

Biden Administration Invests In W.Va. Communities Struggling With Water Infrastructure

The Biden Administration is providing technical assistance to two West Virginia counties lacking basic water services. The assistance will help communities identify infrastructure needs and apply for federal dollars. The Environmental Protection Agency will use new and existing programs to help disadvantaged communities in Raleigh and McDowell Counties. The Closing...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022: Barbour County Braxton County Pocahontas County Upshur County Wednesday, Aug. 17, […]
WDTV

West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Reaches Landmark Settlement With 'Big Three' Opioid Distributors

West Virginia and the nation’s “Big Three” opioid distributors have reached a landmark 400 million dollar settlement. AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson agreed to the settlement after a lawsuit against them was continued last month. The attorneys asked for the continuance to allow for time to work out the details of the settlement.
POLITICS
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
starvedrock.media

Criminal penalty dispute in West Virginia abortion bill

(The Center Square) – Legislation that would ban abortion in most cases in West Virginia is heading to a joint conference committee to settle a dispute between House and Senate lawmakers about whether abortion providers should be subject to criminal penalties for illegal abortions. Both chambers approved legislation that...
LAW
WDTV

Workforce issues becoming a problem in WV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are many labor jobs available, but not enough people to fill them. Sherman Sapp use to be a plumber, that was until he retired last year. He says there are many problems in the workforce with not enough staff and too many jobs. “Most businesses...
ECONOMY
Augusta Free Press

‘Climate nightmare’: Thousands call on feds to deny Mountain Valley Pipeline extension

The public comment period on a request by Mountain Valley Pipeline to extend a project certificate closed on Friday, and boy, did the public comment. Submissions asking for denial include a letter from 27 Virginia state legislators, a sign-on letter with 270 participating organizations, and thousands of individual comments citing the years of harm the MVP has brought to West Virginia and Virginia communities and water resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party

Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Several cases of swine flu reported in West Virginia, DHHR investigating

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating several reports of people who have developed a swine influenza-like illness. Officials said they developed the illness after working closely with swine that had respiratory symptoms and fever at the Jackson County Fair. DHHR’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

