Gradually turning drier and warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!. Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO