Gradually turning drier and warmer

www.kjct8.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Heat crests Thursday, then storms offer cooling
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The heat has been building this week, and we’ll reach the summit of that heat on Thursday afternoon with temperatures as high as 100 degrees for parts of the Grand Valley. This evening is warm. Showers and storms are scant, but the few that...
KJCT8
Summer sizzle continues, high temps nearing 100 again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As expected, we’ve turned up the heat, and we’ve shut down the showers except for a few over the mountains. We’re going to stay dry with some additional warming. We’ll hit the top of the warmth on Thursday before we bring back some cooling showers starting Friday.
KJCT8
Summer’s encore brings more heat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
KJCT8
Mosquitos collected in Fruita area test positive for West Nile Virus
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health reports that it has detected West Nile Virus in Mesa County mosquito populations for the first time in 2022. The infected mosquitos were collected by the Grand River Mosquito Control District from the Fruita area roughly two weeks ago, between July 18-22. The species of mosquito that tested positive was of the Culex species, which is capable of infecting humans with the virus. An 80-year-old woman in Delta County tested positive for a West Nile Virus infection on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KJCT8
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
KJCT8
Mavs Making Moves to the Majors
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. MESA COUNTY IS GETTING READY TO RELEASE A NEW MOBILE APP THAT WILL HELP FAMILIES FIND THEIR SAFEST ROUTE TO SCHOOL. GRAND JUNCTION POLICE SAY THEY NEED YOUR HELP. INVESTIGATING A FOUR-DAY OLD MURDER.
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lemur’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!. Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.
Comments / 0