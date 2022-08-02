Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain

www.nbc11news.com
Appalachia Rises: How you can help Kentucky flood victims from Colorado
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr. Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has...
For the first time in seven years, teen e-cigarette usage is down by a significant margin in Colorado
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that, according to data from the recently published Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, e-cigarette use among high school students has decreased by a significant 10 percent, dropping from 26 percent in 2019 to 16 percent. The survey...
Summer’s encore brings more heat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening until 9 PM for the Central Colorado River Basin, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Flat Tops, and the Central Mountain Valleys. This includes areas around Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Eagle, Minturn, Dotsero, Glenwood Canyon, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. A Flash Flood Watch means flash flooding is possible. Flash flooding on the burn scars of recent wildfires can trigger debris flows. Be ready to move to higher ground if flash flooding threatens, with or without any additional warning.
