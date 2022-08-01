LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

bvmsports.com
CBS Sports
Juan Soto trade: Padres' projected lineup, playoff hopes boosted by deal, return of Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres seized the baseball world by the lapels on Tuesday, as they swung a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals for superstar young slugger Juan Soto and power-hitting first baseman Josh Bell. While the trade deadline deal is yet to be finalized, it's not premature to ponder what kind of lineup the Padres can now assemble.
theScore
Juan Soto is excited to join the San Diego Padres and he already feels bad for opposing pitchers who have to face the team's new lineup. "It's going to be really tough to go through," Soto said, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "I wish good luck to all the pitchers."
The MLB CY Young award is given out to the best pitcher from each league at the end of every regular season. The National League has a ton of deserving candidates for the CY Young award this season. Let’s dive into the MLB NL CY Young rankings for the month of August.
