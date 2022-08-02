Tips on how to help keep your house cool while saving on energy, money

kmyu.tv
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power shares tips and tricks to save money on electricity.
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power wants you to turn down your AC during peak hours, especially if you’re not in the house. Between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. is when electricity is the scarcest, and when it will cost you and the environment the most. If...
Trench could help Utah better prepare for earthquakes
Scientists have dug a pair of trenches in a field near I-215, giving them a rare look at the West Valley fault line.
kslnewsradio.com
Rockhounders should ‘dig’ this new app from the Utah Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management
Salt Lake City — Rockhounders, grab your eye protection, hammer and mobile device. A new app launched by the Utah Geological Survey (UGS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides rockhounders with accurate and verified information on where to sniff out and dig up rocks, minerals, and fossils in Utah.
kmyu.tv
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
kmyu.tv
Lunchflation: Cost of popular lunchtime work meals increasing in tight economy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The cost of driving to work has gone up, and so has the cost of buying your lunch during your work break. According to recent statistics, more people are experiencing "lunchflation," or price increases for lunch. The cost of popular lunchtime meals has increased...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Terminal B still a long walk away as work progresses at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Construction is continuing on a tunnel system at the Salt Lake International Airport that will add shopping, dining and other amenities for travelers flying in and out of Utah's capital city. Once complete, it will also feature a shorter path to Terminal B, a...
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
kmyu.tv
Sandy Fire responds to loss of 6 firefighters from increasing number of crews per truck
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy City Fire Department, which responds to emergencies on a daily basis, is dealing with an urgent situation of its own. The fire department is about to lose six firefighters to surrounding departments because of a thin staff issue, according to a memo sent to the city council by the fire chief and mayor.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
ksl.com
Who is behind the slow down 'grandmas at play' signs in Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — A District 2 councilman in Salt Lake City has taken the issue of speeding in neighborhoods personally. In a self-funded project, Alejandro Puy has created innovative signs he hopes will get the attention of drivers in West Salt Lake neighborhoods. And it seems that the...
kjzz.com
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
Neighbors set up new Tooele homeless center one stitch at a time
A new homeless resource center in Tooele isn't expected to open for another year, but neighbors are already working to set it up.
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
KSLTV
Utah home sellers drop asking prices as market slows from a frenzied pace
MIDVALE, Utah — Inflation, rising interest rates and fear of a recession are all working together against Utah’s real estate market. For years, the Wasatch Front has been one of the nation’s hottest real estate markets. But now, it appears to be cooling as sellers are slashing prices.
New tunnel at SLC airport will make walk between concourses shorter
Construction is underway on a new tunnel at the Salt Lake City International airport that will make the walk from the main terminal to Concourse B shorter.
