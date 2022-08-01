Read on www.woodtv.com
South Haven life jacket loaners aim for safer beaches
Friday’s conditions were textbook summer weather, which called for swimmers on Lake Michigan and a bunch of floatation devices — both the fun kind and the safety kind. (Aug. 4, 2022)
WOOD
Performance Plus: Festival of the Arts introduces fall event
Festival of the Arts is expanding its presence in Grand Rapids with a new event that will be held every fall. (Aug. 3, 2022)
WOOD
LG Energy Solution Michigan celebrates community culture at Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend in downtown Grand Rapids representatives from LG Energy Solution Michigan will join organizations from across west Michigan for the 44th annual Hispanic Festival. The festival celebrates the entertainment, food and culture from all of the Latin American countries. The event will be...
WOOD
CAA OKs ‘exciting next step’ for Grand Rapids amphitheater
Grand Action 2.0 and the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority have reached an agreement about how they will work together to bring a riverfront amphitheater to Grand Rapids. (Aug. 5, 2022)
WOOD
Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
WOOD
New box truck brings more meals to kids, with IM KIDS 3rd Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program, in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope. A new box truck will help transport more meals to children throughout the summer months, and through the school year. >>>Watch in the video player...
WOOD
Kent County Youth Fair kicks off this Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite summer events is back for 5 days starting on Monday. The Kent County Youth Fair has a full carnival this year with rides for all ages on Wednesday plus tons of delicious fair foods, special days for veterans & those with disabilities and free nightly entertainment! Come on out and support the kids and their dedication to their projects. You can also check out the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday and bid on a craft or baking project or even a beef cow!
WOOD
Creating a space you love in your home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As much as we love to adventure out to events we also love being at home. One of the things we’ve realized is that we need our home space to be flexible! Our home is a place of rest, a place we can work, and also entertain. At the new Design Within Reach store in Grand Rapids, you can create a home that does everything, while still having a space you can enjoy over a lifetime. You’ll find things there that are beautifully designed and built to last. We’re excited to take you inside this store, which is known and loved globally, and also has local ties, as part of the MillerKnoll Brand Collective.
WOOD
WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER
WOOD
The Hispanic Festival takes place this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend is the 44th annual Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza. It’s a free festival where you can experience hispanic food, art, music and dance while supporting a great organization – the Hispanic Center of West Michigan. This is their premier event and largest fundraiser plus it’s a great way to celebrate and share heritage, culture and traditions with the community. In addition to hosting the Hispanic Festival, the Hispanic Center of West Michigan provides family support services, language services, workforce development and youth & education services.
WOOD
Local Culture Comes To Life At The Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The annual Hispanic festival is taking place this weekend at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. You will not want to miss all the fun taking place, including a fútbol tournament, dancing, great food, and music. There will be lots of dancing as several groups of Hispanic dancers will be there showcasing their culture. All the proceeds from the festival go to support programs at the Hispanic center. There is something special about the festival as so many people from West Michigan come out and showcase their culture.
WOOD
Things Go Moo at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-John Ball Zoo is always coming up with new ways to make their Zoo more fun and exciting for your family. Meet Pumpkin, a month, and a half year old Dwarf Highland Cow, that is currently living in the Zoo’s hospital. The Zoo has a special area where they nurse and quarantine animals, so they are ready to meet the other animals. The Zoo acquired Pumpkin as a baby from a donation by the Michigan hobby farm Two Men and a Hen. Highland Cows are from Scotland originally, and you can see the long curl hair that Pumpkin has to help him stay warm during the wintertime. As many of you know, there was a contest to name Pumpkin and his name fits him well. He was born with a Dark Brown coat which now looks more like light Orange in color.
WOOD
‘The View’ adds Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as permanent cohosts ahead of its 26th season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Two new intelligent and dynamic women are joining “The View” crew as cohosts!. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Emmy ® Award-winning talk show named Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as new additions to the show ahead of its 26th season airing in September 2022!
WOOD
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids’ biodigester is now up and running. (Aug. 3, 2022)
WOOD
Norton Shores park to be treated for invasive insect
Parks officials in Norton Shores have arranged two treatments for a shoreline park dealing with an invasive species. (Aug. 3, 2022)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
WOOD
Consumers Energy proclaims August 2nd as National Night Out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy, public safety officials, and local leaders proclaimed Tuesday, August 2, as National Night Out during the annual kickoff event at the energy provider’s Grand Rapids Service Center. The event promoted local events and activities being held around west Michigan communities this evening. National...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 080422
As we go through the next 24 hours, temperatures will drop to the 60s. Friday should bring a good deal of sunshine, especially north of Grand Rapids. The weekend will be humid and hot. (Aug. 4, 2022)
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
WOOD
Local veteran gets much-needed bathroom makeover
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local veteran recently got something he badly needed. A lot of people know Mike Hall as a retired, popular teacher at Mattawan High School. But before teaching local students, he served his country in Vietnam. Retirement and life hasn’t always been easy, though. He had a cancer diagnosis and injuries to his hip and back led to issues with mobility, so he now uses a walker to get around.
