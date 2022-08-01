GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-John Ball Zoo is always coming up with new ways to make their Zoo more fun and exciting for your family. Meet Pumpkin, a month, and a half year old Dwarf Highland Cow, that is currently living in the Zoo’s hospital. The Zoo has a special area where they nurse and quarantine animals, so they are ready to meet the other animals. The Zoo acquired Pumpkin as a baby from a donation by the Michigan hobby farm Two Men and a Hen. Highland Cows are from Scotland originally, and you can see the long curl hair that Pumpkin has to help him stay warm during the wintertime. As many of you know, there was a contest to name Pumpkin and his name fits him well. He was born with a Dark Brown coat which now looks more like light Orange in color.

