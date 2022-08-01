ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

New box truck brings more meals to kids, with IM KIDS 3rd Meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program, in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope. A new box truck will help transport more meals to children throughout the summer months, and through the school year. >>>Watch in the video player...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Kent County Youth Fair kicks off this Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite summer events is back for 5 days starting on Monday. The Kent County Youth Fair has a full carnival this year with rides for all ages on Wednesday plus tons of delicious fair foods, special days for veterans & those with disabilities and free nightly entertainment! Come on out and support the kids and their dedication to their projects. You can also check out the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday and bid on a craft or baking project or even a beef cow!
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Creating a space you love in your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As much as we love to adventure out to events we also love being at home. One of the things we’ve realized is that we need our home space to be flexible! Our home is a place of rest, a place we can work, and also entertain. At the new Design Within Reach store in Grand Rapids, you can create a home that does everything, while still having a space you can enjoy over a lifetime. You’ll find things there that are beautifully designed and built to last. We’re excited to take you inside this store, which is known and loved globally, and also has local ties, as part of the MillerKnoll Brand Collective.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, news leader in West Michigan, is looking for an experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. We are seeking someone to lead the weekend team who understands how to win in a competitive news environment. Candidates must be willing to work, help the producer, make calls to help the assignment editor, be willing to run out to the scene of breaking news and be a mentor to the reporters. This is not a job to simply be a face on television.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Hispanic Festival takes place this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend is the 44th annual Hispanic Festival at Calder Plaza. It’s a free festival where you can experience hispanic food, art, music and dance while supporting a great organization – the Hispanic Center of West Michigan. This is their premier event and largest fundraiser plus it’s a great way to celebrate and share heritage, culture and traditions with the community. In addition to hosting the Hispanic Festival, the Hispanic Center of West Michigan provides family support services, language services, workforce development and youth & education services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local Culture Comes To Life At The Hispanic Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The annual Hispanic festival is taking place this weekend at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. You will not want to miss all the fun taking place, including a fútbol tournament, dancing, great food, and music. There will be lots of dancing as several groups of Hispanic dancers will be there showcasing their culture. All the proceeds from the festival go to support programs at the Hispanic center. There is something special about the festival as so many people from West Michigan come out and showcase their culture.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Things Go Moo at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-John Ball Zoo is always coming up with new ways to make their Zoo more fun and exciting for your family. Meet Pumpkin, a month, and a half year old Dwarf Highland Cow, that is currently living in the Zoo’s hospital. The Zoo has a special area where they nurse and quarantine animals, so they are ready to meet the other animals. The Zoo acquired Pumpkin as a baby from a donation by the Michigan hobby farm Two Men and a Hen. Highland Cows are from Scotland originally, and you can see the long curl hair that Pumpkin has to help him stay warm during the wintertime. As many of you know, there was a contest to name Pumpkin and his name fits him well. He was born with a Dark Brown coat which now looks more like light Orange in color.
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Consumers Energy proclaims August 2nd as National Night Out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Consumers Energy, public safety officials, and local leaders proclaimed Tuesday, August 2, as National Night Out during the annual kickoff event at the energy provider’s Grand Rapids Service Center. The event promoted local events and activities being held around west Michigan communities this evening. National...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 080422

As we go through the next 24 hours, temperatures will drop to the 60s. Friday should bring a good deal of sunshine, especially north of Grand Rapids. The weekend will be humid and hot. (Aug. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
OTSEGO, MI
WOOD

Local veteran gets much-needed bathroom makeover

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local veteran recently got something he badly needed. A lot of people know Mike Hall as a retired, popular teacher at Mattawan High School. But before teaching local students, he served his country in Vietnam. Retirement and life hasn’t always been easy, though. He had a cancer diagnosis and injuries to his hip and back led to issues with mobility, so he now uses a walker to get around.
MATTAWAN, MI

