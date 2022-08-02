Suspect tells officials Springville fire started while using lighter to burn spider

kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
Sandy Fire responds to loss of 6 firefighters from increasing number of crews per truck
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy City Fire Department, which responds to emergencies on a daily basis, is dealing with an urgent situation of its own. The fire department is about to lose six firefighters to surrounding departments because of a thin staff issue, according to a memo sent to the city council by the fire chief and mayor.
Man who allegedly tried to burn spider faces reckless burn charges after wildfire sparked
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who told authorities he accidentally started a wildfire that burned 40 acres in Springville on Aug. 1 is facing a reckless burn charge as well as charges relating to drug possession, according to a probable cause statement. Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper,...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
Rain douses wildland fire near Springville that started with man trying to 'burn a spider'
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A strong rain storm moved over Springville late Monday night, drenching a wildfire that started earlier in the afternoon. The Springville Fire ignited at a trailhead on the northeast side of town just before 5 p.m. . Utah County deputies arrested a man who allegedly...
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
16-year-old arrested for involvement in suspicious teen death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police announced that a 16-year-old boy was arrested for his involvement following a suspicious death of a teen near a Lindon park. According to preliminary information, Lindon police said two groups of individuals met at a location where an altercation occurred. "During the course of...
30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — A man from Payson has been identified after police said he was sucked into a waterfall chute in Idaho and drowned. Corey Grant Collard, 30, was visiting Pillar Falls in Idaho with his friends at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police responded to a serious collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle Tuesday night. The incident happened near Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Ballpark neighborhood a short time before 10 p.m. A Salt Lake Bees game had just ended...
'They said it was because we are gay': Victims of Sandy hate-crime investigation speak out
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — What started as a simple goodnight hug outside a Sandy home has now led to a hate-crime investigation. Police arrested a juvenile who is accused of physically attacking two men who reported they were targeted by a group of people yelling homophobic slurs at them.
Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
16-year-old arrested after shooting gun into air, fleeing from police at SLC party
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and fled from police while leaving a party in Salt Lake. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, felony refusal to comply to officer's signal to stop and command of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and hit-and-run are among the charges against the minor.
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
West Jordan organization offers resources for women, children in need
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A non-profit organization in West Jordan assists women and children who are getting out of abusive situations. Pretty Tough Ladies Resource Center has a "revolving" closet where woman can pick out outfits for themselves and their children. "We do our best to make it...
Clipped gas line forces evacuations, road closure on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A gas leak on 100 South and State Street closed the road and forced evacuations. Salt Lake fire and hazmat crews responded to the scene on Monday to assist after a construction crew nicked a gas line. Several first responder vehicles were on the scene and helped block State Street.
GALLERY: Terminal B still a long walk away as work progresses at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Construction is continuing on a tunnel system at the Salt Lake International Airport that will add shopping, dining and other amenities for travelers flying in and out of Utah's capital city. Once complete, it will also feature a shorter path to Terminal B, a...
UDOT closes lanes on I-15 Tech Corridor to remove possibly-faulty light poles
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers should expect some delays as crews work to replace light poles on I-15 in Lehi throughout the week, authorities said. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, crews will be removing more light poles beginning Monday at 9 a.m. The project will continue until 2 p.m. each day through Friday.
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
Stockton residents prepare for possible flooding 1-year after torrential rain
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Stockton are preparing for the possibility of floods in the area of the Jacob City Fire burn scar. That area of Tooele County flooded exactly one year ago to the day on Aug. 1, 2021 and with rain in the forecast, preparations to protect homes are being made right now.
