JET Launches Floating 5G Base Station Platform

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Personal Clouds Offer Unique Opportunity for Operators to Safeguard Digital Experiences and Deliver Greater Value to Subscribers Featured
According to Deloitte’s 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey, the average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 categories. Globally, the number of connected devices is estimated to reach 38.6 billion by 2025. More devices will inevitably lead to more vulnerabilities around privacy, data, and hardware protection. A...
Mobile Infrastructure’s Valuable Lessons for Electric Vehicle (EV) Network Deployment Featured
Although electric vehicles have been headline-worthy for close to a decade, two recent developments are especially significant. In February, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed in the United States, including $7.5 billion to build out a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. In July, it was reported that 5% of new vehicles are EVs. These two factors contribute to a dynamic significantly increasing the speed of the build-out of nationwide charging networks.
Vodafone Idea Trials Small Cells on Street Furniture & Aerial Fibre Deployment
Leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), is conducting a trial on use of street furniture for Small Cells and Aerial Fibre deployment in Bhopal Smart City, as part of a pilot by TRAI. These pilots are aimed at making cross sectoral infrastructure more accessible for quick roll out of the...
Comcast Business, Fortinet Partner to Deliver Enterprises New SASE & SSE Solutions
Comcast Business announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, to deliver enterprises a new set of secure access service edge (SASE), and security service edge (SSE) solutions to help enterprises protect their distributed workforces using a cloud-delivered approach to security policy enforcement.
Macquarie Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative
Macquarie Telecom Group became a member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, a reflection of the company’s decade-long commitment to sovereign IT capability. The growing importance of data sovereignty, scrutiny of data access and control, and increasing geo-political friction is leading governments and regulated industries to closely analyse their cloud strategies and evaluate who may have access to their data. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers identify and engage with trusted national or regional cloud service providers to meet their unique sovereign cloud requirements.
UTStarcom Launches Disaggregated Router Platform for 5G Backhaul/Midhaul
UTStarcom, a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced its newest platform, the SkyFlux UAR Disaggregated Router. The platform applies the network disaggregation concept onto carrier-grade modular redundant router platforms optimized for telecommunications networks, resulting in an open, flexible, and future-proof solution that can meet the requirements of telecom applications such as 5G backhaul/midhaul, broadband aggregation, metro access and aggregation networks.
Software Combined Acquires Omnitronics
Software aggregator Software Combined has finalised its fifth acquisition in 2022, to cement its position as Australia’s leading company dedicated to investing in and supporting established software businesses. Omnitronics is the largest provider of radio dispatch systems to the mission- and business-critical communication systems in the local market. Its...
Jio Platforms, Optiva Sign Go-to-Market Partnership for E2E 5G Solution
Jio Platforms announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. Optiva’s advanced converged real-time charging and billing capabilities will enable JPL to offer an end-to-end 5G solution for global markets. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Running IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS, allows anybody, anywhere in the world to bring up a 5G network by simply connecting a RAN network to AWS over an internet connection.
T-Systems Selects Stream to Empower its Hybrid Cloud Services
Stream Data Centers, the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems. T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations...
Jio Platforms, Subex Partner on AI Orchestration Platform for 5G
Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products to communication service providers, and Jio Platforms announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
Jio Ready to Roll-out 'World's Most' Advanced 5G Network Across India
Jio, India’s largest digital services provider, announced that it has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build the World’s...
Kurdtel Communications Selects Alepo’s Fixed IN Solution
Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks. Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.
Accenture Acquires Tenbu to Expand Data and AI Capabilities
Accenture has acquired Tenbu, a cloud data firm that specializes in solutions for intelligent decision-making and planning through areas such as analytics, big data and machine learning. With more than 150 certifications, Tenbu’s team of 170 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First. Terms...
Keppel O&M Partners M1 to Implement 5G AR/VR Smart Glasses Solution
Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), in partnership with M1 has implemented 5G Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Smart Glasses solution at its yard in Singapore, the first in Southeast Asia’s maritime industry. The pilot project is part of Keppel O&M’s strategy to leverage digitalisation and virtual technology to...
Benzinga
Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE
BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.
Quickline, Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G SA Cloud-Native Open RAN Solution
Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum licence.
What Can IoT Tech do for the Automobile Industry?
IoT Solutions are improving our lives in remarkable and unexpected ways. With the emergence of trailblazing development in this tech, users can get updates about various functionalities of their machines with only a few clicks. The application of IoT is unfurling daily, and the more refined its use cases are...
China Mobile, Huawei Launch Intelligent AR Site Inspection Solution
China Mobile Anhui, Huawei MBB Automation Engine (MAE) and Huawei Customer Support (CS) launched the Intelligent AR Site Inspection solution. So far, this solution has been applied at scale in Hefei, Wuhu, and two other cities in Anhui province. It has been used more than 10,000 times in three months to check nearly 1,000 equipment rooms, improving inspection efficiency by 50%. China Mobile Anhui is now looking to bring this solution to even more cities across the province.
