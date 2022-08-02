Leading South African Tech Firm IoT.nxt and Vodacom Business Go Live in Mozambique

www.thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
EMEA Daily: Fraugster, Worldline Deliver Chargeback Protection; UAE-Based FI Mashreq Launches Non-Banking Services Platform
In today’s top news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), South African retailer Massmart struggles to stay afloat, and financial institution Mashreq unveils a business service platform for small- to medium-sized businesses. With Walmart set to announce its first half results later this month, the South African...
Telenor Group, CP Group Commit $200M to Support Innovative Tech Startups
Telenor Group and CP Group announced that they will raise up to USD$200 million or 7.3 billion baht to support startups to promote innovative technologies. It includes a new VC fund to identify best ideas from Thai startups, supporting them to become successful at regional, national and international levels. Promising Thai start-ups will have access to technology and expertise from Telenor’s business in Nordic and Asian countries as well as from CP’s related businesses.
Macquarie Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative
Macquarie Telecom Group became a member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, a reflection of the company’s decade-long commitment to sovereign IT capability. The growing importance of data sovereignty, scrutiny of data access and control, and increasing geo-political friction is leading governments and regulated industries to closely analyse their cloud strategies and evaluate who may have access to their data. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers identify and engage with trusted national or regional cloud service providers to meet their unique sovereign cloud requirements.
Lockheed Martin Doubles Ventures Fund as It Hunts for Future Tech Startups
Defense giant Lockheed Martin doubled its venture capital fund from $200 million to $400 million as it looks to increase investments in startups. The money will be used to invest in new companies and to boost investments in companies already funded through the venture fund, said Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures.
T-Systems Selects Stream to Empower its Hybrid Cloud Services
Stream Data Centers, the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems. T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations...
Lumen Completes Sale of its Latin American Operations to Stonepeak
Lumen Technologies has officially closed the sale of its Latin American operations to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion cash. This Latin American business is called Cirion, operating as an independent portfolio company of Stonepeak. Lumen and Cirion have established a strategic relationship to serve customers of both companies in the region,...
Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa
From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Planning and Strategy Leads
The Dentsu full-service media agency iProspect promoted two long-time employees to lead and integrate its media planning and strategy practices in the U.S. iProspect elevated Michelle Snodgrass, a Dentsu employee for 18 years, to evp, head of strategy from her previous role as an svp overseeing the category. It also...
Accenture Acquires Tenbu to Expand Data and AI Capabilities
Accenture has acquired Tenbu, a cloud data firm that specializes in solutions for intelligent decision-making and planning through areas such as analytics, big data and machine learning. With more than 150 certifications, Tenbu’s team of 170 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First. Terms...
Jio Platforms, Subex Partner on AI Orchestration Platform for 5G
Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products to communication service providers, and Jio Platforms announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE
BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.
Netskope Expands Into Cloud Networking with Acquisition of Infiot
Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, announced it has acquired Infiot, a pioneer in enabling secure, reliable access with zero trust security, network and application optimization, and AI-driven operations. As Netskope Borderless WAN, the addition of Infiot's revolutionary technology will enable Netskope customers to apply...
Coming soon: The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi
Join the Vogue Business team at our first in person event hosted in Singapore. The future of luxury and fashion: Evolving business models, Web 3.0 and sustainability, supported by Citi, will take place 8 September from 9am-1:30pm (SGT). More information will be released shortly. Sign up for the newsletter or...
Asantii Aims to Become the World’s First African Global Fashion Brand
PARIS — Could Asantii become the first African fashion label to compete with the likes of Sandro, A.P.C. and Ba&sh?. Rwandan-born entrepreneur Maryse Mbonyumutwa believes the world is ready for what she bills as the first African global brand, as she prepares to launch the contemporary label, designed and produced in Africa, that she hopes will serve as an incubator for the local fashion industry.
IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Running IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS, allows anybody, anywhere in the world to bring up a 5G network by simply connecting a RAN network to AWS over an internet connection.
Quickline, Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G SA Cloud-Native Open RAN Solution
Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum licence.
Vietnamobile Partners with Comviva to Power AI-led Intelligent Customer Engagement
Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™...
Using private 5G networks for live Commonwealth Games coverage
We have used mobile networks for contribution feeds for over a decade, revolutionising news coverage alongside the use of the internet. While these work really well, because they are on the same network as the general public and other users, it is not always possible to guarantee a robust signal when the crowds arrive at a busy event.
