Vikings’ Dantzler determined to shine in late friend’s honor

2024 North Dakota DL Riley Sunram takes a Sunday visit to Minnesota Football
"After being at camp on Wednesday, I came back to Minnesota yesterday for their HYPRR Hangout," 2024 North Dakota defensive lineman Riley Sunram said to 247Sports. "I thought it went well. I got to tour campus, and I also met some other recruits and took some photos. Being able to see more of campus was a lot of fun. They took us through other athletic buildings, and we had to do challenges throughout campus, which made things more enjoyable. I spent most of the time there with Ethan and Mason Carrier, along with Wyatt Gilmore. It was great to meet them and talk to other players that are interested in Minnesota, or committed there."
Iowa Impresses Talyn Taylor During Visit
'25 Illinois Receiver Meets with Hawkeyes During Recruiting Tailgater
Defensive back grad transfer officially added to Illinois roster, per Bret Bielema
Once committed to play rugby at Oklahoma, Terrell Jennings ultimately went the football route, starting in the JUCO ranks and later in FCS before latching on with Division 2 Minnesota State, the same program that produced NFL star Adam Thielen. Now, Jennings is with Illinois as a graduate transfer, and...
NFL・
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL・
In 2022, Gophers' P.J. Fleck sees his roster as his 'most committed' unit yet
By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- When head coach P.J. Fleck thinks about his team heading into the 2022-23 season, he sees a unit committed unlike any other during his time at Minnesota. "There's a lot of positive things in our program, can't wait to see what happens this season. It's a fun time, it's a committed team and probably more than I've ever had in the six years I've been in Minnesota," Fleck said at the Big Ten Media Day press conference. "Probably the most committed team and I look forward to what they have."In his sixth season at the helm,...
NY man cycling to all 50 states hits major milestone in Minnesota
Bob Barnes, the man who is cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals, reached capital number 42 of St. Paul as he nears the close of his cross-country journey — which began almost one year ago. Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, N.Y., told Fox News Digital that while he faced...
Aaron Witt remains out indefinitely with leg injury
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin fans have been eagerly awaiting a chance to see more of Aaron Witt since his strip-sack as a true freshman in the Duke's Mayo Bowl win over Wake Forest and the raving comments from outside linebackers coach Bobby April III the following spring. It appears the...
Minnesota Prep Bowl to be Played in December
MINNEAPOLIS -- Prep Bowl participants will wait an additional week to play for a football championship. The Minnesota State High School League’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors approved the move on Tuesday to December 2nd and 3rd, for the seven-game series at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
Minnesota's Ihnen has 2nd straight season-ending knee injury
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming season after reinjuring the surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him last year. The Gophers revealed the news on Monday, 382 days after making the same announcement about Ihnen after he was hurt then in summer practice. His latest injury occurred last week. “It’s disappointing to see Isaiah go through this after he worked hard to get back on the court this year and made significant strides to his game this summer,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We will be with him every step of the way in his road to recovery.” Ihnen tweeted, “I’ll be back, story’s not over!”
Former Husker Cade Povich on the move in deadline trade
Former Husker pitcher Cade Povich has enjoyed a strong season for the Minnesota Twins high-A affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this summer. Now Povich is on the move. Povich is reportedly part of a group of prospects that were traded from the Twins to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in return for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez.
Dream Come True: HS Football Teams Will Open at Kinnick Stadium
For many high school football players who grew up in the state of Iowa, Kinnick Stadium is the mecca of the sport. Some of the greatest to ever do it in a Hawkeye uniform played there -- Chuck Long, Bob Sanders, Brad Banks, Dallas Clark, Tim Dwight, Nate Kaeding, Ricky Stanzi, Marvin McNutt, I could go on and on and on.
City High set to play Liberty at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A high school football game will be hosted a Kinnick Stadium for just the third time in its history. City High Football will take on Iowa City Liberty for their first game of the season on August 26th. The rivalry showdown will be dubbed the “Clash at Kinnick.”
