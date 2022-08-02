Rangers starter Jon Gray exits with discomfort on left side

kion546.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Report: Dodgers Acquire Joey Gallo in Trade With Yankees
The veteran slugger will hope for a fresh start in L.A. after a tumultuous tenure in the Bronx.
ESPN
Minnesota Twins acquire Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge Lopez, Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle, Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins boosted their sputtering pitching staff ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring All-Star closer Jorge Lopez in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles and starter Tyler Mahle in a swap with the Cincinnati Reds, giving up a total of seven prospects. The 29-year-old Lopez is...
Dallas Keuchel Debuts in Rangers System
The former Cy Young winner faced the Triple-A Affiliate of his former team club as he tries to work his way back to the Majors
Boston Red Sox Trade Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire
The Boston Red Sox have acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Jake Diekman according to ESPN. Boston will also receive a player to be named later or cash considerations. McGuire, 27, is batting .225 with 10 RBIs this season. He has played five MLB seasons...
AOL Corp
Texas Rangers stand pat at MLB trade deadline, both by design and circumstance
The Texas Rangers are an improved club from a year ago. That’s good, of course, but it also left the club, which is 10 wins better than 2021 but still 10 games under .500 and eight games back of a wild card berth, in something of a no man’s land when it came to deal-making.
numberfire.com
Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting sixth on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McKenna will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Austin Hays returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McKenna for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
A pair of American Leagues separated by more than 1,387 miles by car will be pitted against one another for the second time in as many days as the Baltimore Orioles meet up with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. It is about that time to take a look at our MLB odds series, […] The post MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles beat Rangers behind Jorge Mateo's two home runs
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBIs. He has 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season. "It feels...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Orioles Complete Season Sweep of Rangers
Texas found no answers for Baltimore, even though the O's traded away a couple of key players
