ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers starter Jon Gray exits with discomfort on left side

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game Haus

Boston Red Sox Trade Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire

The Boston Red Sox have acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Jake Diekman according to ESPN. Boston will also receive a player to be named later or cash considerations. McGuire, 27, is batting .225 with 10 RBIs this season. He has played five MLB seasons...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ryan McKenna batting sixth on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. McKenna will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Austin Hays returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McKenna for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

A pair of American Leagues separated by more than 1,387 miles by car will be pitted against one another for the second time in as many days as the Baltimore Orioles meet up with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. It is about that time to take a look at our MLB odds series, […] The post MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Anthony Santander
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy