ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Planking Traveler

Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky

Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WBKR

Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter

As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Maysville, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Harrodsburg, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Shelbyville, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Fair features official 'scent' for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair will return to the Bluegrass later this month, expected to bring hundreds of thousands of guests to Louisville's Kentucky Exposition Center. "Our goal is have representatives and attendees from every county in Kentucky," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan

Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Kentucky House#Travel Guide#Kentucky Lake#Railroads#History Museum
wkms.org

In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will

Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Fox 19

Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
hazard-herald.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wklw.com

Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For

Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Daily South

100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help

Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy