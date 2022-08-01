Read on southerntrippers.com
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
spectrumnews1.com
This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair features official 'scent' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair will return to the Bluegrass later this month, expected to bring hundreds of thousands of guests to Louisville's Kentucky Exposition Center. "Our goal is have representatives and attendees from every county in Kentucky," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
southerntrippers.com
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan
Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
wkms.org
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
Experts warn of potential scammers in eastern Kentucky
Flood response efforts have brought out the best in those who wish to help. Unfortunately, it can also bring out con artists, with scammers looking to take advantage of the vulnerable.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
hazard-herald.com
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
wklw.com
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
