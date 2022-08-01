Colorado Parks and Wildlife to Host Public Meeting in Grand Junction to Discuss Deer Management Plans

www.highcountryshopper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Western Colorado is home to the impressive Grand Mesa. Not only is this the world's largest flat top mountain, but it's also one of the most beautiful places anywhere in our state. Visiting the Grand Mesa is one of my favorite things to do. No matter the season, I love...
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s largest wild horse roundup in history ends with 864 captured animals, and plans for ongoing fertility control
MEEKER — The third large-scale helicopter roundup of Colorado mustangs within a year ended Tuesday in dusty sagebrush country on the far western edge of the state, part of a massive effort by federal land managers to thin the wild horse population across the West. Wranglers and a helicopter...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
cpr.org
Mapping search and rescue data shows dangerous patterns in Southern Colorado mountains
Five spectacular 14,000-foot peaks in Southern Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo mountains are also perilous. Known as the Crestone group, these peaks regularly claim the lives of climbers and hikers and are the site of dozens of rescue missions. Now, Custer County Search and Rescue — which responds to calls...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
With Piceance roundup over, 75% of Colorado’s mustangs have been removed in a year
There are 761 fewer wild horses in the Piceance East-Douglas herd after helicopter operations ended on Monday, Aug. 1 in what is now the largest mustang round up in Colorado history. In three gathers in the last year, the Bureau of Land Management has removed about 1,850 horses from Northwest...
highcountryshopper.com
The Denver and Rio Grande Railroad – Trail of the Iron Horse
England introduced the world's first railroad in 1825, and the Americans quickly adopted the new technology. The signing of the Pacific Railway Act in 1862 by president Lincoln brought the much anticipated arrival of trains to Denver as gold had been discovered in the nearby mountains in the 1850s. Colorado’s population grew five-fold during the 1870s as the railroad brought more newcomers to the front range of the Rockies. Plans were soon laid to take the rails west into the heart of the rockies and eventually on to the Western Slope and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
75-Year-Old State Fishing Record in Colorado Demolished By Huge Catch
There are some places where bigger isn't better, luckily Colorado isn't one of those places. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tim Daniel of Granby, Colorado broke the longest-standing fish record in the state. 75-Year-Old Fishing Record in Colorado. On May 23, 2022, Tim Daniel set...
ksl.com
Report: Glen Canyon Dam plumbing problems could cause 'massive bottleneck' on Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY — A report released Wednesday suggests declining flows on the Colorado River are not only putting power generation at the Glen Canyon Dam at risk, but impacting the ability to deliver water to Nevada, California, Arizona and Mexico, otherwise known as the lower basin. Compiled by...
kunm.org
One of the Colorado River's most important dams could need upgrades to keep water flowing
Activists in the Colorado River Basin are calling on the federal government to rework the plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam. River-related nonprofits in Utah and Nevada say water from Lake Powell may soon be unable to pass through rarely-used pipes in the dam at a sufficient rate, jeopardizing the flow of water to millions of people who depend on it in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er
Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Oil and gas development threatens natural and historic Colorado sites
COLORADO, USA — Oil and gas development is threatening some of Colorado's best known historic sites, according to a new report. The review from the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks and Archaeology Southwest says Mesa Verde and Dinosaur National Monument have long been threatened by oil and gas drilling.
pagosadailypost.com
Colorado’s Newest Wildlife Overpass and Underpass Completed on Highway 160
The Colorado Department of Transportation recently completed the state’s newest wildlife overpass and underpass on U.S. Highway 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. The wildlife mitigation project will enhance safety for this section of the highway by promoting safer travel for motorists, enhancing the safer movement of wildlife, and reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
This Colorado mountain ranks one of most picturesque places in US
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The ParkSleepFly travel blog recently created a list of the most picturesque places in the United States and one of those places is right here in Colorado. ParkSleepFly created the list based off of the most tagged Instagram posts. According to the list,...
Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado
Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
Comments / 0