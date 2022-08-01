Baker Mayfield reveals mindset on Panthers' QB competition in training camp

Read on 247sports.com
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett debuts new haircut ahead of 2022 season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has a new look coming off the Bulldogs' first national championship in 40 years. The former walk-on and now veteran signal-caller has trimmed his recognizable shaggy do in favor of a fade, a haircut that is going viral to start fall camp. Bennett threw for 224...
VIDEO: Jahmile Addae breaks down defensive backs heading into fall camp battle
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae break down his group heading into fall camp at Tuesday's media day. Fall practices begin on Friday. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker played through getting teeth knocked out at Alabama, OL Cooper Mays says
Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker's toughness was on display Oct. 23, 2021, at Alabama and, according to Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays, the Virginia Tech transfer stayed in the game after he got some of his teeth knocked out. The Vols lost 52-24 to the Crimson Tide in an SEC contest where Hooker completed 19 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
First visit to Tennessee 'absolutely amazing' for tight-end target
A Class of 2024 tight end from Arizona visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend after getting an offer from the Vols in June.
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic
The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Mike Gundy updates backup QB battle, wanting to play faster on offense
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy provides an update on the competition for backup quarterback between Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel, and wanting to play with more tempo on offense.
Packers Family Night observations
Anytime the Packers are on the field, whether it be practice, Family Night, a preseason game, or a game that actually matters, there’s always a risk of injury and the hope is that the Packers can get through the event with as few injuries as possible. While the Packers...
Fall Camp Report: Dang that true freshman looks good + QB update and more
There's been a lot said about how true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins over the last few days of fall camp. Judkins, who caught all of our attention in the spring, has done it once again. In a backfield loaded with veteran talent, it is the freshman who keeps popping up in the mental highlight reel.
Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022
Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
Head Coach Mike Leach talks Bulldog offensive line
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach discusses his outlook on the Bulldog offensive line heading into the fall practices.
