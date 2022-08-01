Testimonials: Cathy Gomez, Raina Nelson, and More Talk IFPA Foodservice Conference

www.andnowuknow.com
Related
andnowuknow.com
Monterey Mushrooms Taps Sales Expertise of Jill Moran; Mike Stephan Details
WATSONVILLE, CA - If you catch her outside of work, you may find Jill Moran spending time in her garden, cooking up a delicious meal for her friends and family, and creating unforgettable memories with her children and grandkids. If you catch her during the work day, you will find her managing fresh mushroom sales for Monterey Mushrooms’ retail and foodservice customers in the Western Region, as the long-time team member has rejoined the supplier’s sales team as Sales Manager.
lookout.co
Time, turnover, parent pushback: Superintendent Tanya Krause details challenges as she pursues equity in Scotts Valley
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. This was the hardest year in Tanya Krause’s two-decade-long education career. For the past seven years, she has served as superintendent of Scotts Valley Unified School District — at 2,179 students, Santa...
Silicon Valley
Motel 6 lodging property sell-off widens with San Jose deal
SAN JOSE — Texas-based real estate investors have scooped up a budget-friendly motel property in the South Bay, a deal that extends a private equity firm’s sales of its lodging sites. The 204-room Motel 6 in south San Jose has been bought by investors whose primary business is...
Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line
Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Halal Amigos in San Jose brings sizzling Halal-Mexican cuisine to the Bay Area
Chef Hisham Abdelfattah has brought the first Halal-Mexican restaurant to the Bay Area.
KSBW.com
Hundreds of eager shoppers attended Moss Landing's 50th Annual Street Fair
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Moss Landing’s 50th Annual Street Fair took place Sunday. People from all over the Central Coast came to find hidden gems and treasures. “The search. The hunt. And the sale,” says Jim, owner of Trader Jim’s. Hundreds of eager shoppers could...
kingcityrustler.com
La Plaza Bakery honored for new healthy, plant-based dishes
KING CITY — All seven locations of La Plaza Bakery, including those in South Monterey County, have been named Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to helping residents achieve healthier lifestyles. “I’m thrilled that all seven La Plaza Bakery locations have earned this distinction to help make...
sanbenito.com
Family fun under the sun
The Hollister Recreation department has been busy bringing fun under the sun this summer for San Benito County residents. They recently invited the community for Family Fun Night on July 30 to play a couple of holes of miniature golf along with other family-friendly activities in downtown Hollister. Hollister Recreation...
Thinking outside of the (big) box: Capitola Mall leans into local
A half-century after opening, the Capitola Mall still hosts familiar national chain stores like Macy's, Target and Kohl's. But with a redevelopment on the horizon, 50% of the mall's businesses are now locally owned.
sanbenito.com
D&D Insurance Brokers acquires Hollister’s Calvista Agency
DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers, LLC, one of the largest independent insurance agencies in California, has acquired Calvista Insurance Agency, which was founded in 2008 in Hollister, according to a press release. D&D has more than 250 insurance professionals throughout California, and is a member of the Assurex Global network—the...
Silicon Valley
Upcycled-clothing designer flourishes in San Jose downtown
Editor’s note: This story is part of the annual Mosaic Journalism Workshop for Bay Area high school students, a two-week intensive course in journalism. Students in the program report and photograph stories under the guidance of professional journalists. The faded blue paint on the awning of this downtown San...
travelsmaps.com
Map of San Jose – San Jose Map Download
There are many things to consider before you travel to San Jose. First, you should know that San Jose has over 3 million residents. You should know how to get around the city and where to find lodging. Secondly, you should know what to look for in a San Jose Map. If you’re visiting San Jose for the first time, it might be useful to learn about the city’s transportation system before you decide which direction to go. Map of San Jose.
Silicon Valley
San Jose/Cupertino: Owner vows to rebuild fire-ravaged Holder’s Country Inn — after he makes a big move
Rest assured, fans of Holder’s Country Inn, especially those of you who ate here once a day. Or more than once. The fluffy pancakes will be back. As will the made-from-scratch soups. And the prime rib special that brought in so many customers on Friday and Saturday nights. A...
SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is offering a "pick your own price" adoption event from August 4 to August 7. The group hopes to provide several cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, rabbits, roosters, ducks, red-eared sliders, and African side-neck turtles, Mississippi map turtles, pigeons and finches, with a home. Potentially fur The post SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
Los Gatos couple goes with their gut to launch nutrition supplement company
A new, local nutritional supplement company is looking to “shake up the supplement industry.”. Los Gatos residents Danielle and David Stanton launched Fuel 4 Ever, a company that focuses on gut health and a healthy lifestyle and makes nutritional supplements without fillers, dyes or other additives. “We want to...
pajaronian.com
Aptos High welcomes new principal
APTOS—Aptos High School’s new principal began her career in education during a stint in the Peace Corps, where in a small mountaintop village in Ethiopia she upended the school’s boys-in-the-front, girls-in-the-back paradigm and learned the influence a good educator can have. “I fell in love with education...
The Nation’s Biggest Afrobeats Music Festival Comes To San Jose In October
Lost In Riddim will take over Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose on October 1 and 2! This is the nation’s largest Afrobeats music festival, and it’s sure to bring an amazing show after the success of its first run in Sacramento last year. The festival comes from the same organizers behind this year’s hit Sol Blume festival. The lively outdoor event will have two main stages with non-overlapping performances, plus a third smaller stage for DJ sets all day long. The festival centers African, Caribbean, and Black music artists from a range of genres including reggae, dancehall, afro-fusion, hip-hop, and R&B. Headliners Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido are all Nigerian singers who will perform in celebration of Nigerian Independence Day Weekend. They’ll be joined by other Nigerian acts including Tems, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, and Ayra Starr. More international acts include U.K. singer Ella Mai, British-Nigerian MC and rapper Skepta, and rapper Sean Paul and singer Koffee from Jamaica. Grammy award-winning rapper Wale will also make the trip from Washington, D.C.
Bay Area residents sue city of San Jose over a Whole Foods proposal
The lawsuit alleges that increased traffic and emissions could arise from this Whole Foods.
cityofsoledad.com
Soledad Citywide Garage Sale 2022
The City of Soledad is hosting it’s Second Annual. City Wide Garage Sale on September 17th and 18th, 2022. This will not count against resident’s two per year garage sale limit. Registration is required to participate. You can signup online using this form or. come into City Hall...
benitolink.com
Section of Union Road to be renamed Cesar Chavez Way
Union Road between Airline Highway and Fairview Road will be renamed César Chávez Way. Photo by John Chadwell. Este articulo y toda la pagina de BenitoLink puede ser traducido en español con el botón de google translate, localizado arriba a la derecha y en mobil abajo antes de los anuncios.
Comments / 0