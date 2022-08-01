ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C.’s $15 million Violence Intervention Fund to scale local violence reduction efforts

Community and academic violence reduction efforts can apply for $15 million worth of funding from the University of Chicago's Violence Intervention Fund through Sept. 1. The school aims to support evidence-based local programs and build the evidence base for intervention over three years of funding. President Paul Alivisatos announced plans for the fund in January, and the school's Office for Civic Engagement has been developing it in the months since with community residents and public safety and nonprofit leaders.
Hyde Park Herald

Herald under new 'ownership'

The Hyde Park Herald and the South Side Weekly, two newspapers serving the South Side of Chicago, have merged under one nonprofit. The merger comes at a time when newspapers across the country face mounting pressure to develop new long-term models to financially sustain local journalism. Both papers will continue...
Hyde Park Herald

Introducing our new reporter, Zoe Pharo

We’re excited to announce Zoe Pharo as the Herald's new staff reporter. Zoe has written for In These Times, Little Village and Chapel Hill Magazine. We asked Zoe a few questions about how she entered journalism, what she’s excited for in the role and how you can reach her with questions or story ideas.
Hyde Park Herald

Chicagoland construction worker strike over after 7 weeks, area roadwork to continue

Stalled area road resurfacing projects are expected to commence in the coming weeks following the end of a months-long strike by Chicagoland cement and asphalt manufacturers. On June 7, about 300 heavy equipment operators, members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, voted to strike in quarries across Northeastern Illinois in protest of unfair labor practices committed by management against workers during contract negotiations.
Hyde Park Herald

Digging up a Piece of Hyde Park History

Two sisters, decades removed from having lived in the neighborhood, have brought a piece of Hyde Park history home. Last month, with 21 boxes in tow, Janet Szilagyi and Susan traveled from Akron, Ohio to drop off a collection of Hyde Park Heralds spanning nearly 40 years, going back to 1955. The papers belonged to their father, John Ramey, who maintained his subscription to the newspaper decades after his work took him out of the community.
Hyde Park Herald

David Moberg, labor journalist and senior editor, dies at 78

Editor's note: This piece was originally published by In These Times and titled "Rest in Power, David Moberg (1943-2022)." David Moberg, 78, one of the nation’s most respected labor journalists for more than 40 years, died at his Hyde Park home in Chicago on Sunday, July 17, following a decade-plus battle with Parkinson’s disease. His death was announced by his wife of 41 years, Jo Patton, a retired public employee union official.
Hyde Park Herald

From Bronzeville to South Shore, tenants allege that living in 312 Real Estate buildings is 'hell'

It took a weekend for a sewage backup to be cleaned up. Several weeks for the property manager to respond to texts about a broken back door. For other problems—mice “flying out the walls”; broken doors, lights, and security cameras; mold; garbage in the alleys—tenants allege months came and went with no fix from owner and manager 312 Real Estate.
Hyde Park Herald

R&B singer Jeremih grand-marshaling ‘22 Bud Billiken Parade on Aug. 13

The 93rd-annual Bud Billiken Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 39th Street, running down King Drive to Washington Park and ending at Garfield Boulevard. Jeremih, a graduate of Morgan Park High School who has had three Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, is this year's grand marshal. He will donate hundreds of book bags and school supplies at the parade and festival.
Hyde Park Herald

Honorary street pays tribute to pioneering journalist and scholar Lerone Bennett Jr.

At the intersection of Kenwood’s 49th and Chicago Beach drives, a new honorary parkway pays tribute to a legendary Black scholar, historian and journalist. “Lerone Bennett Jr. Parkway” was a project of his daughter, Joy Bennett, and stands at the intersection of the late Bennett’s home of 30 years. During his lifetime, Bennett was instrumental in covering the Civil Rights Movement and is credited with bringing Black oral history into the world of journalism and academia.
Hyde Park Herald

Stop the madness, save the trees

Talk about fiddling while Rome burns! We are cutting trees while the planet burns. I hardly know to whom I should address my thoughts. I feel we have lost our collective minds. In this precise moment, in this exact summer, when temperatures across Minnesota and the United Kingdom, known for their cold climates, reached 100 degrees F, when all of the south of Europe is burning, when Australia is both burning and flooding and when much of the American West and Midwest are both burning and sweltering with heat waves well above 100 degrees, in this precise moment, I say the City and the Obama Foundation decide it is a good idea to cut down thousands of mature trees in Jackson Park. We used to call large city parks the green lungs of our cities. Well, our municipal government has removed a lung... To those who say the trees will be replaced, this is smoke and mirrors. The trees will not be replaced on a one-to-one basis, many of the new trees that are eventually planted will not survive under conditions of climate crisis, and those that do survive will need many, many years before they offer the shade and relief from searing heat that the older trees provided. To those who say all this destruction is necessary to bring economic development to the area, I can only say that I have found all the discussion about the OPC, and economic development outrageous. Why have people on the South Side been told they must choose between economic investment and public green space? Who tells anyone in the city's wealthy neighborhoods they can have public green space OR investment, but not both? And that's not all, We are told we must must sacrifice hundreds more trees and a nature preserve to the creation of a pro-level golf course. And will these new privately held "facilities" on our once public park lands in fact bring development to the neighborhoods? I wonder. But he point is, the planet is burning and one thing is sure: the loss of trees and parks will make our lives hotter, our air quality worse, and will deprive us of places to go as summer temperatures soar.
Hyde Park Herald

CTA seeking applicants for ADA advisory committee

The Chicago Transit Authority is seeking applicants to join its 12-member Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Committee, which provides input on a range of accessibility issues like infrastructure maintenance, investments to long-range planning and guidance on current services, policy and practices. Applications for these unpaid committee positions are available at...
Hyde Park Herald

Emmett Till Home gets $150K grant for Blacks in Green project

Blacks in Green, a Woodlawn-based environmental and community revitalization nonprofit, has received a $150,000 grant from an African American history preservation fund as it seeks to transform the two-flat where Emmett Till lived into a West Woodlawn community space. The home, 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave., became a Chicago landmark...
Hyde Park Herald

