The neighborhood club, a Hyde Park treasure

3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Back Alley Jazz Celebrates 5th Anniversary Saturday In South Shore: Jazz ‘Has Always Been Here’
SOUTH SHORE — A festival that’s sparked renewed interest in free, outdoor jazz on the South Side returns with a “mega-party” this weekend to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Back Alley Jazz takes place noon-7 p.m. Saturday in the 7200-7300 blocks of Paxton Avenue and in the...
CHICAGO READER
Walking with the dead
When Anne Ford interviewed Adam Selzer for the Reader in 2014, it was all about his job as a ghost tour leader. You didn’t have to read between the lines to sense that it wasn’t the perfect gig for a truth-seeking research glutton. “No matter how skeptical I...
Nancy Rubins, renowned sculptor, installs new piece at the Point with help from city
Framed against the sky with the lake in the distance, a new sculpture just north of Promontory Point appears to explode into a vortex of metallic animals bound together by wire. Large enough to walk under or around, the sculpture’s limbs take on different forms from every perspective. Nancy...
South Side building demolished to make room for 'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks' new community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Rooftop Pastor" Corey Brooks took a big step toward making his dream of a community center a reality.Brooks and his organization Project H.O.O.D began demolishing a building at 66th and King Drive on Tuesday to make room for his planned, 89,000-square foot community center.Brooks said the facility will be a hub for entrepreneurs and artists in the Woodlawn community. He also hopes it will be for children to learn and play in peace."We're tearing it down because we need this space to have this center, to have transformed lives, so that we make our neighborhood everything we believe our neighborhood should be," he said.Brooks has raised more than $18.5 million dollars for the project. He needs another $16 million. He plans to continue to camp out on his rooftop to raise funds until he gets it.Brooks said the plans are to break ground the center on October 29th.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Ja’Mal Green is Chicago’s youngest mayoral candidate at 26
After a press conference at the Quarry on Tuesday, July 26, activist and 2023 mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green spoke with the Crusader about his campaign priorities. If elected in 2023 he plans to advocate for improved public safety, economic development, climate change, and modern city government. Green dropped out...
blockclubchicago.org
South Shore Neighbors Can Get Necessities, Home Goods At Sista Afya’s Free Store Saturday
SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents can get free clothes, home goods and more at a neighborhood mental health group’s all-day giveaway Saturday. The “free store” is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. — or until supplies run out — Saturday at Sista Afya Community Mental Wellness, 1817 E. 71st St.
oakpark.com
Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick
We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center
RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.
7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
National Night Out emphasizes connection between Chicago police, community
Police departments across the country and the Chicago area are uniting with the neighborhoods they serve as part of the National Night Out.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Discover celebrates grand opening of Chatham call center, community center
Taking a stroll down the Soul Train line is a rite of passage for new hires at Discover in Chatham.
Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
chicagocrusader.com
Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago
Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
Off-grid streetlights installed at Dyett school promote renewables
Dyett High School unveiled five new renewable off-grid streetlights on the school’s Washington Park campus, 555 E. 51st St, last week. In installing these lights, school administrators say they hope to enhance public safety and develop curriculums based on renewable energy technology. The lights are part of a public-private...
Hyde Park Herald
Comments / 0