Chicago, IL

The neighborhood club, a Hyde Park treasure

Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 2 days ago
Walking with the dead

When Anne Ford interviewed Adam Selzer for the Reader in 2014, it was all about his job as a ghost tour leader. You didn’t have to read between the lines to sense that it wasn’t the perfect gig for a truth-seeking research glutton. “No matter how skeptical I...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side building demolished to make room for 'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks' new community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "Rooftop Pastor" Corey Brooks took a big step toward making his dream of a community center a reality.Brooks and his organization Project H.O.O.D began demolishing a building at 66th and King Drive on Tuesday to make room for his planned, 89,000-square foot community center.Brooks said the facility will be a hub for entrepreneurs and artists in the Woodlawn community. He also hopes it will be for children to learn and play in peace."We're tearing it down because we need this space to have this center, to have transformed lives, so that we make our neighborhood everything we believe our neighborhood should be," he said.Brooks has raised more than $18.5 million dollars for the project. He needs another $16 million. He plans to continue to camp out on his rooftop to raise funds until he gets it.Brooks said the plans are to break ground the center on October 29th.
CHICAGO, IL
Mourning the loss of Rickshaw Rick

We are saddened to announce the passing of Rick Carter, locally known as “Rickshaw Rick,” on July 26. An avid biker, for years he passionately provided pedi-cab and bicycle tours throughout Oak Park and parts of Chicago. Whether you saw him during a Frank Lloyd Wright tour, a wedding, or you hitched a ride during an Oak Park street fest, his presence will be missed.
OAK PARK, IL
The Associated Press

Discover Hosts Grand Opening of Its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright® Community Center

RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Discover today hosted the grand opening of its Chatham Customer Care Center and Shine Bright ® Community Center on Chicago’s South Side. Joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 6 th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer, and other elected officials and community leaders, Discover cut the ribbon on its new facility which includes a community center that is free for use by community-based organizations (CBOs) and other local entities, as well as a technology hub that gives current and prospective employees working at the Center access to a career path in technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005649/en/ Timeline for Discover’s Chatham Customer Care Center. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
CHICAGO, IL
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
CHICAGO, IL
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk

CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago

Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

