Examination of the substance in Brittney Griner's vape cartridges violated Russian law, defense expert says

ALEXANDER BLASTOS
2d ago
She broke the law. she was also speaking out against the United States a year ago. Let her do the time. Maybe she will learn some respect.
Alphaberry XtraOrdinary (YT)
2d ago
Speaking as a black woman, I have no sympathy for her knowing she was going to a country at war. As an American, she should decline the trade knowing that it would put the rest of the world at risk for her foolishness when Russia gets him back. She is not a player, she is a pawn who needs to sit down and shut up for 10 year
K.Smith
2d ago
If a person committed a crime than they should do the time, when in Rome or anywhere else you should do as they do and follow their laws. If you are going there it’s one’s responsibility to know,
