Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work

WDSU
City of New Orleans offering utility assistance to some eligible renters
The city of New Orleans will host an event to assist renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event is scheduled to take place Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Boulevard. Translators...
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience
Louisiana Set to Receive $134 Million More in Federal Funding to Improve Infrastructure Resilience. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Federal Highway Administration recently unveiled a new initiative geared at protecting against the consequences of climate change and the expenses of extreme weather events, according to the Louisiana Office of the Governor. This new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Formula Program will provide Louisiana with approximately $134 million over the next five years, with $25 million expected this fiscal year.
Pennsylvania Offers Utility Bill Payment Assistance Payments To Qualifying Households
With the cost of everyday items rising, many throughout the commonwealth struggle to pay their utility bills. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has decided to step in and offer aid to those who need it.
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
thecentersquare.com
Tips on a new Pennsylvania law and rewarding your hospitality workers
(The Center Square) – If you tip your server in Pennsylvania on Friday, she or he might get to keep more of it and the cumulative amount might affect hourly wages. A new law taking effect increases the amount of money an employee will receive when they get a tip paid with a credit card.
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana receives $86.6M federal loan to complete several highway projects
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved an $86.6 million low-interest loan to the Louisiana State Bond Commission to help fund road work in Lafayette Parish. The DOT’s Build America Bureau provided the bond commission a loan through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act...
Gov. Edwards and GOHSEP announced that an additional $253 million dollars has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, this round of HMGP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects and is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year. Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 the federal...
thecentersquare.com
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
thecentersquare.com
Iowan asks residents to confirm broadband service speeds this month
(The Center Square) – The state of Iowa invites Iowans to report whether the state’s account of broadband availability matches the service at their homes and businesses. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer announced the new broadband map’s release Tuesday.
Mississippi chosen for vehicle manufacturing facility
(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia begins fiscal year with $92 million surplus
(The Center Square) – West Virginia closed out the first month of the new fiscal year with a $92.4 million revenue surplus, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. July’s 2022 revenue collections were slightly more than $381 million, which was more than $92 million above estimates. The past month’s revenue was also nearly one-quarter higher than the same month in 2021. These numbers continue a trend from last year, in which the state ended the fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus.
thecentersquare.com
Parents' spending expected to increase as Ohio’s sales tax holiday nears
(The Center Square) – Add going back to school in Ohio to the growing list of rising costs for parents as the state readies for its annual sales tax holiday that begins Friday. The holiday comes as inflation reached its highest levels in more than 40 years and as...
Natchitoches Times
Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband
Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
brproud.com
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches career readiness program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched a program to bring free career courses to people across the state. LWC partnered with Coursera to create the Tech Ready Louisiana program to offer Louisiana residents access to help them develop skills to prepare them for careers.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina's state pension fund has lost 7% of its value in the current fiscal year
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's state pension plan has lost 7% in the current fiscal year, an increase from the 3.5% loss through the first quarter, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday. "Being down 7% in the fiscal year is a tribute to the fact that we have...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
kalb.com
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
thecentersquare.com
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
thecentersquare.com
AEP Ohio does not want independent audit; prefers state commission probe
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest utility company does not want the Public Utility Commission of Ohio to conduct an independent, outside investigation into summer power outages, despite calls from consumer groups. AEP Ohio, which serves about 1.5 million residential and commercial customers in central, southeast and northwest...
