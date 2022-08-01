Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work

(The Center Square) – West Virginia closed out the first month of the new fiscal year with a $92.4 million revenue surplus, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. July’s 2022 revenue collections were slightly more than $381 million, which was more than $92 million above estimates. The past month’s revenue was also nearly one-quarter higher than the same month in 2021. These numbers continue a trend from last year, in which the state ended the fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus.

