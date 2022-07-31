ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wbfo.org

WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Investigative Post

Investigative Post

Buffalo, NY
Current events underscore the importance of a vibrant press to a healthy democracy. Investigative Post is playing an outsized role in providing Buffalo and Western New York with in-depth, public interest journalism that make for an informed citizenry.

 http://www.investigativepost.org/

