MEA announces $1.4M in awards under OPEN Energy Program￼

Business Monthly
Maryland Commerce retains Marriner as agency of record￼
The Maryland Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism & Film has retained Marriner Marketing Communications, of Columbia, as its Agency of Record. After soliciting proposals from prospective vendors from across the country, the office elected to build upon the tremendous success it achieved with Marriner during the past five years, with approval from the Maryland Board of Public Works.
UMD’s Merrill College launches local news initiative, hires director￼￼
The University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism will launch a local news initiative thanks to an anchor commitment from the Andrew and Julie Klingenstein Family Fund. Merrill College will create a new local news collaborative and a related internship program to strengthen local newsrooms and increase collaboration...
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
U.S. News: Luminis Health AAMC among best area hospitals ￼
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Maryland and the Baltimore Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report. LHAAMC also ranked high performing in 12 specialties for common adult procedures and conditions. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in...
