It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

Fred Valls
2d ago
Funny how none of this money is helping Baltimore schools
Bingo World Begins Sports Wagering Operations
Anne Arundel County location becomes Maryland’s sixth sportsbook (Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today issued a sports wagering license to Bingo World in Brooklyn Park (Anne Arundel County). On July 21 and July 25, Bingo World successfully completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which invited guests participated in live […]
Wbaltv.com
From side hustle to an empire: Baltimore business finds innovative way to expand the brand
TOWSON, Md. — For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream -- a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy -- and that was her love of eyelashes.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl To Open New Maryland Store This Month
Hard discounter Lidl will open a new store in Reisterstown, Md., on Aug. 31, its 21st location in the state, the company announced. The fast-growing retailer, the Arlington, Va.-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, had previously said it will open a new market in Atlanta on Aug. 17. Last month, Lidl opened its first Baltimore location. But this will be its ninth market in the greater Baltimore area.
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in Maryland
Maryland is replete with small, hidden, and thus, romantic hotels, inns and B&B’s – many on some kind of water be it creek, river, or bay. Of course, romantic for one might not be another’s cup of tea. Some of you might need a truly remote, getaway. Others can’t bear to be far from “civilization” – requiring the company of many others.
wypr.org
Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore
While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
Bay Net
Skateboard Community Petitioning For Dunkirk Skatepark Renovation
DUNKIRK, Md. – Skateboarding is a popular hobby for many people here in Southern Maryland. However, many of the parks in this region are not up to par. Whether it be the concrete quality, obstacle quality, or just the general lack of skateboarding parks overall, it’s safe to say that skaters in the area are not particularly happy with what is currently being offered.
wnav.com
Mark Your Calendar-American Idol Auditions For Maryland
On September 8th American Idol posted they will be holding in-person auditions in the state, most likely in Baltimore. Washington, DC and areas of Virginia are also expected to host in-person auditions, although it’s hard to determine at this date where exactly where they will be held. But, American...
Wbaltv.com
'Tax-Free Week' returns to Maryland in August
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Shop Maryland Tax-Free week returns on Aug. 14-20 this month, just in time for back-to-school shopping. Rossen Reports video above: Which gas rewards will save you money?. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced wants residents to take advantage of this time -- not only for their kid's...
Business Monthly
Celebree to open franchise in St. John project ￼
Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have signed a lease with St. John Properties for a 10,567-square-foot space at Melford Town Center, in Bowie, with intentions to open a new early childhood education and care center within the 466-acre mixed-use business community next February. The facility will...
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
WTOP
Virginia, Maryland to hold tax-free holidays in August
August has some perks for shoppers hitting the stores in Virginia and Maryland. Both states are holding their tax-free holidays soon. Virginia’s three-day “tax holiday” is from Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. Maryland’s is Aug. 14 through Aug. 20. D.C. no longer holds its tax holidays...
Maryland man finds $30,000 lottery ticket in car's glove box
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland man discovered that a forgotten lottery ticket tucked away in his car's glove compartment was worth $30,000. The Suitland, Md., man, a dump truck driver identified only as 66-year-old Larry G., told the state's lottery that he "has a habit" of buying lottery tickets and storing them in the glove compartment for later use.
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces release of Maryland’s 2022 American Rescue Plan recovery report
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the State of Maryland has submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The report—which details expenditures from March 3, 2021 through June 30, 2022 and includes planned allocations for Fiscal Year 2023—describes the use of the funds allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Read the report.
Maryland woman wins $25,000 lottery prize with numbers from sister's dream
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that earned her a $25,000 lottery prize came from an unusual source: her sister's dream. The 68-year-old Cockeysville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she often uses numbers from her own dreams to play Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5, but she recently decided to use some numbers from a dream her sister described to her to buy a Pick 5 ticket.
Petition to lower Baltimore city property taxes fails
A grassroots effort to lower Baltimore city's property tax rate has failed. Organizers started two petitions to put a referendum on the November ballot but fell short of collecting enough signatures.
chestertownspy.org
House of the Week: “Shorewood”
Although the exact date of the construction of this historic house remains a mystery, several clues include the Maryland Historic Trust’s date of approximately mid-19th century, and “Historic Houses of Kent County” date of around 1850. The last word may be a brief mention in the “Middletown Transcript” which noted construction had begun on a “handsome new dwelling house” on a certain Alexander Wilson’s property known as Wilson Point. The County’s 1877 map shows a building on the Sassafras River with a house dating from 1868. Whatever its date, the original façade was inspired by the Italianate style with Victorian flourishes.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Application Window Open For Child Care Stabilization Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has opened the application window for the Child Care Stabilization Grant Program and will be accepting applications through Monday, August 29. Through this program, MSDE will distribute $50 million in state funding to help address the financial burdens and operational challenges faced by child care providers during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in California, Maryland metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
