TCOM to acquire Aerostar￼

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army's first newly designed armored combat vehicle fielded in more than four decades. The Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program is one of the U.S. Army's highest priority modernization initiatives. The Army is expected to purchase more than 500 MPF vehicles through 2035, collectively representing approximately $250 million in revenue for Allison's defense end market. Allison's 3040 MX™️ cross-drive transmission will provide the propulsion, steering and braking functionalities of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle, the U.S. Army's first newly designed armored combat vehicle fielded in more than four decades.

