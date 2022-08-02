TCOM to acquire Aerostar￼

bizmonthly.com
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
Hydrogen Production Technology Company Aurora Hydrogen Raises $10 Million
Hydrogen production technology developer, Aurora Hydrogen, recently raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital. The company develops clean hydrogen production technology that can be used for small fueling stations to the largest industrial applications. Aurora says the technology can produce clean hydrogen without generating CO2 emissions or consuming water and has the potential to reduce global CO2 emissions by 900 millions tons per year. Andrew Gillis, C-E-O of Aurora Hydrogen, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Logistics Firm Montway Auto Transport Launches Digital Platform
B2B logistics company Montway Auto Transport announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has debuted a new digital platform, the Montway Automation Portal (MAP), aiming to boost efficiency for shippers and carriers. The platform will also enable greater visibility for inbound and outbound vehicles to bolster inventory management, and will help...
Adidas Supplier Gears Up for Growth With $200 Million Raise
Click here to read the full article. Global textile technology company NTX said it has completed nearly $200 million in a C2 round of financing led by Centurium Capital, with additional contributions from existing shareholder NRL Capita, and with Index Capital remaining as the exclusive financial advisor. The funds will be used to accelerate growth and capitalize the operations needed to meet the quickly rising demand of the company’s expanding customer base. The funding was secured after NTX recently become a preferred supplier to global international brands such as Adidas and continued expansion of its textile manufacturing ecosystem developed around the...
electrek.co
Rimac finally brings its Nevera electric hypercar to production
After years of development and jumping through hoops to get the Nevera on the road, which will likely usher in the next generation of top-performance vehicles, Rimac has finally started production of the Nevera electric hypercar. Deliveries to customers are imminent. A decade ago, Rimac set a new benchmark for...
CARS・
U.S Army’s Newest Armored Combat Vehicle Powered By Allison Transmission
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s first newly designed armored combat vehicle fielded in more than four decades. The Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program is one of the U.S. Army’s highest priority modernization initiatives. The Army is expected to purchase more than 500 MPF vehicles through 2035, collectively representing approximately $250 million in revenue for Allison’s defense end market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005491/en/ Allison’s 3040 MX™️ cross-drive transmission will provide the propulsion, steering and braking functionalities of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle, the U.S. Army’s first newly designed armored combat vehicle fielded in more than four decades. (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga
BorgWarner Installs First Fast Charging Stations In Italy
BorgWarner Inc BWA said its first units of the fast-charging station, Iperion-120, have been installed by the Italian service provider Route220. The direct current (DC) device benefits users and operators alike through its fast-charging options, easy-to-use operations, compatibility, versatility, and longevity. Iperion-120 offers the facility to fully charge one car...
Top 10 Software Development Companies Working with Automotive AI
Artificial intelligence is being rapidly integrated into a variety of high-tech industries, with automotive being no exception. In fact, AI incorporation in the automotive industry is near-omnipresent: car manufacturers use the technology at almost every stage of the car-making process, and smart vehicle drivers harness the power of machine learning to receive diagnostics and safely navigate the road.
Truck maker Volvo Group plans to build battery plant
OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo Group (VOLVb.ST) plans to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells, gradually building it up towards 2030 to meet a growing demand for zero-emission transportation, the company said on Wednesday.
RideApart
Battery Specialist Swobbee Joins Honda, KTM, Yamaha, And Piaggio Consortium
On July 27, 2022, Berlin-based startup Swobbee officially joined the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium. That’s the group formed by Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha to develop compatible equipment and infrastructure to support widespread electrification across the industry. Who is Swobbee, and what is the company’s specialty? It bills itself...
Global Deployment of Daigas Group’s Onsite Hydrogen Generation Technology with Hyundai Rotem Company
OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Daigas Gas and Power Solution Co., Ltd. (“DGPS”), a 100% subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 9532), has established an expanded business collaboration for onsite hydrogen generator technology with Hyundai Rotem Company (“HRC”), an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, allowing HRC to sell the generators outside South Korea. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005489/en/ HYSERVE -300 (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Innoviz lidar will be on all VW vehicles with automated driving capabilities
Innoviz will work directly with Cariad SE, VW’s automotive software company, to integrate its technology into upcoming VW vehicles. The partnership with VW is Innoviz’s third design win with a Tier 1 supplier. In April, BMW revealed that Innoviz’s lidar would be on the 2023 BMW i7 electric vehicles, and in May last year, Innoviz was selected by another unnamed Tier 1 automotive supplier for its autonomous shuttle program.
PPG announces PPG INNOVEL PRO technology, an upgrade to its non-bisphenol beverage can coating
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced PPG INNOVEL® PRO, an enhanced internal spray coating that uses no bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting substances and provides more robust application properties for the infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage can. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005497/en/ PPG INNOVEL® PRO coating is an enhanced internal spray coating that uses no bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting substances while offering better application properties for aluminum beverage cans. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bosch Thermotechnology Introduces New Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) Light
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Bosch Thermotechnology, a leading global source of high-quality heating, cooling, and hot water systems, is pleased to introduce a new addition to its Inverter Ducted Split (IDS) family: IDS Light. Coming to market this summer, the new solution features state-of-the-art technology to precisely match the constantly changing heating and cooling needs of residential applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005110/en/ The new, extremely quiet IDS Light from Bosch Thermotechnology is the only 15-SEER inverter condenser solution on the market. (Photo: Business Wire)
