Howard awarded funds to address health disparities ￼

wypr.org
Census data reveals the burden of incarceration on Baltimore
While people in state prison come from all over Maryland, new Census data reveal the lopsided burden on some communities - the southern Eastern Shore, Hagerstown, and most acutely, Baltimore City. The report, produced by the Justice Policy Institute and the Prison Policy Initiative, is titled, "Where people come from:...
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
Business Monthly
MUIH offers masters in herbal product program online￼
The Maryland University of Integrative Health, of Laurel, will begin offering its Master of Science in Herbal Product Design and Manufacture program in two delivery formats. Starting in fall 2022, students can choose between the new fully online format or the hybrid format. While sales of herbal supplements have doubled...
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
Business Monthly
Celebree to open franchise in St. John project ￼
Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have signed a lease with St. John Properties for a 10,567-square-foot space at Melford Town Center, in Bowie, with intentions to open a new early childhood education and care center within the 466-acre mixed-use business community next February. The facility will...
Baltimore spending board approves $60K in GTTF complaint
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $60,000 settlement with a man who sued the city after he spent over a year in prison when he was arrested by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. According to the board's agenda, GTTF officers Evodio Hendrix, Wayne Jenkins, Marcus Taylor, and Maurice Ward arrested Derrick Anderson in connection with a reported shooting in 2016. The officers found a handgun on him and he faced a slew of gun charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson plead guilty to possession of a regulated firearm and served 14...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
Petition to lower Baltimore city property taxes fails
A grassroots effort to lower Baltimore city's property tax rate has failed. Organizers started two petitions to put a referendum on the November ballot but fell short of collecting enough signatures.
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
Yes, even Mayor Brandon Scott has jury duty
BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott of Baltimore fulfilled his civic duty Thursday by reporting for jury duty. The mayor tweeted a selfie early Wednesday morning from the Circuit Court downtown, saying "guess who has jury duty today!"Some on Twitter speculated the mayor would likely be excused, however, high-profile mayors have reported for duty before. Take for example New York City mayors Rudy Guiliani and Bill de Blasio, who served in 1999 and 2018, respectively. It's unclear whether Scott was picked to serve on a jury, and whether he'll be skipping work. Regardless, the mayor will be paid $15 by the city for each day served. Scott was missing from his usual seat next to Council President Nick Mosby at the city's spending board meeting Wednesday morning. It wasn't clear that he didn't attend, but it's likely.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Business Monthly
Rotary Club of Annapolis installs new officers￼
Rob Dews, of Murphy Commercial Real Estate and owner of ATAPTH Consulting, was installed as president of the Rotary Club of Annapolis. A 31-year Naval Officer and Desert Storm veteran, he retired as a Navy Captain in 2019 after serving on the staff of the United States Naval Academy. He is also a Paul Harris Fellow.
Rutherford Heights celebrated first reunion Saturday afternoon
Tucked away in Windsor Mill, the community of Rutherford Heights celebrated their first reunion Saturday afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor assaulted along Pennsylvania Avenue now calling for change
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) – — Baltimore City Pastor Rodney Hudson says he was ambushed along Pennsylvania Avenue Monday. “He just took his hand, and cocked his hand back and hit me as hard as he could. I fell to the ground. It was such a hard punch,” said Hudson.
$10.8M Highway Construction Expansion Project To Begin In Ellicott City
A $10.8 million roadway-widening project in Ellicott City will begin this week, officials say. The project will widen MD 103 between US 29 and Long Gate Parkway, adding a third lane on MD 103 for motorists wishing to access northbound U.S. 29, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings
BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
Business Monthly
GoldStars Tribute Wall coming to Laurel￼
The City of Laurel will be the first city in Maryland to host the GoldStars Tribute Wall. It is the only traveling memorial of its kind that honors the 7,416 fallen heroes of the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan Wars. From Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25, the Tribute Wall...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store
Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore MET Gala – Joy Baltimore
The collections within the walls of the Baltimore Museum of Art weren’t the only works of art on display at the inaugural “Baltimore MET Gala.” Many of the fête’s guests were works of art themselves – turned out in glamorous over-the-top fashion: many posing for photos on the carpet leading up to the BMA’s front doors.
