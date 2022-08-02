Rotary Club of Annapolis installs new officers￼

bizmonthly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Related
Nottingham MD
Olszewski announces chief of staff departure
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday announced that Dori Henry will serve as interim chief of staff beginning September 15th. Henry will assume the role following the departure of current Chief of Staff Pat Murray. “Dori has played a key role in every major initiative we have...
Business Monthly
GoldStars Tribute Wall coming to Laurel￼
The City of Laurel will be the first city in Maryland to host the GoldStars Tribute Wall. It is the only traveling memorial of its kind that honors the 7,416 fallen heroes of the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan Wars. From Friday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 25, the Tribute Wall...
chestertownspy.org
House of the Week: “Shorewood”
Although the exact date of the construction of this historic house remains a mystery, several clues include the Maryland Historic Trust’s date of approximately mid-19th century, and “Historic Houses of Kent County” date of around 1850. The last word may be a brief mention in the “Middletown Transcript” which noted construction had begun on a “handsome new dwelling house” on a certain Alexander Wilson’s property known as Wilson Point. The County’s 1877 map shows a building on the Sassafras River with a house dating from 1868. Whatever its date, the original façade was inspired by the Italianate style with Victorian flourishes.
chestertownspy.org
Jennifer Christ Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
Jennifer Christ, MSN, CRNP, has joined the UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care practice in Centreville. Christ has over 25 years of experience in health promotion, disease prevention, acute and chronic care management, health education, and hospital administration. Christ has worked at several Baltimore-area hospitals; she began her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
New project development proposed above Historic Ellicott City
Opponents of a project to build more than 250 apartments and townhomes above Historic Ellicott City say it would add to flood homes on Main Street.
spinsheet.com
Sailors Take Note of New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County
New No-Discharge Zone in Anne Arundel County To Affect Sailors and Other Boaters as of July 1. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis on the Chesapeake Bay, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, took effect July 1.
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Observer
Frederick Apartment Community Commands $85M
Rose Valley Capital has acquired The Fields at Rock Creek, a 314-unit multifamily asset in Frederick, Md., for $85 million. “The investment aligns with Rose Valley Capital’s strategy of acquiring well-located, high-performing assets that can be further enhanced through a structured capital improvement program,” Daniel Rosenthal, CEO of Rose Valley Capital, told Commercial Observer.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top official loses another executive staffer
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Wednesday the second departure from his executive staff in recent weeks. His chief of staff, Patrick Murray, is leaving in September. Murray has been chief of staff throughout Olszewski’s term. Olszewski has been in office more than three and a half years and is running for re-election in November.
Harford County's Snowball Trail highlights 17 local stands
ABINGDON, Md. -- All month long Harford County is celebrating the beloved snowball. The county has proclaimed August as Snowball Month and is celebrating the third year of its Snowball Trail.This year's trail features 17 stops across the county."(You can) plan your weekend trip to see how many different snowball stands you can hit," said Megan Hallet of Visit Harford.Benjamin Roberts, the owner of Island Ice in Aberdeen, said making a snowball is about "doing something very simple, very good." At Friendship Snowballs in Abingdon, owner Matthew Roseland says the snowball trail has helped draw in business, but it's their snowballs that keep people coming back. "We take pride in our presentation and what we do here," he said. "We love what we do, we love our community and I think we have top-notch products." A product that keeps you cool as you explore Harford County. If you visit all 17 stands on the trail, stop by Visit Harford for a prize.
wnav.com
Annapolis Police Re-Introduce a City Crime Map
A new and improved crime map has been launched by the Annapolis City Police. In a release Chief Ed Jackson says the department attempts to “tell a transparent story about crime” in Annapolis. There’s a new data explorer which the chief says, “can be useful in not only keeping residents informed about what is happening in their community but also helps the City to track neighborhood trends.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
As back-to-school looms, Baltimore-area districts face thousands of teacher vacancies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With less than a month until students head back to class, public school districts in Maryland are still looking to fill hundreds of teacher positions. Baltimore City Schools said, as of July 25th, it had 645 teacher vacancies. On July 28th, Baltimore County Public Schools reported...
Business Monthly
Celebree to open franchise in St. John project ￼
Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have signed a lease with St. John Properties for a 10,567-square-foot space at Melford Town Center, in Bowie, with intentions to open a new early childhood education and care center within the 466-acre mixed-use business community next February. The facility will...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
wypr.org
Baltimore city will have a new sheriff for first time in 36 years
Sam Cogen will lead the sheriff's office in Baltimore City after a narrow win against longtime incumbent John Anderson. Cogen garnered 51.8% of the vote including mail-in ballots while Anderson had 48.1%, according to the Maryland Board of Elections final results. Cogen, a former sheriff's office employee, declared victory on...
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
Maryland High School Grad Wins First Place In NASA Competition
A recent Maryland high school graduate has won first place in the student poster competition at the NASA Exploration Science Forum, according to officials. Dominic Alfinito, a 2022 graduate of North County High School in Glen Burnie, presented his asteroid research paper at the conference in Houston, Texas that took place between July 19 and July 21, says the Universities Space Research Association.
Support Bay’s Bivalves on National Oyster Weekend
It’s a holiday that most Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts can get behind: National Oyster Weekend, a time when we’re encouraged to seek out oyster dishes at restaurants that recycle used shells for oyster restoration projects. Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), the Annapolis-based oyster restoration nonprofit, has expanded National Oyster Day...
Bay Journal
Maryland regulators tentatively approve wastewater permit for massive salmon farm
A proposed indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is poised to clear a key regulatory hurdle over critics’ fearsthat its discharges will threaten the state’s only Atlantic sturgeon spawning grounds. The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a tentative permit that would allow the salmon-rearing...
Comments / 0