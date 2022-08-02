Amelia-based nonprofit donates dog food to Eastern Kentucky families affected by flooding

krdo.com
How Fort Carson keeps soldiers safe during sweltering heat
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- With temperatures soaring into the 90s and low 100s across Southern Colorado recently, Fort Carson explains how they keep soldiers and staff safe while working or training in the elements. With extreme heat being the deadliest form of weather, it can be incredibly dangerous to...
Women’s Wellness Connection program offers free cancer screenings at hundreds of clinics across Colorado
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) is trying to emphasize the importance of staying up to date on routine cancer screenings. In an effort to encourage Colorado women to engage in valuable preventative care, like mammograms and Pap tests, the CDPHE is launching a campaign to raise awareness of the Women's Wellness Connection program.
State of Colorado plans to take over firefighting station at Pueblo airport
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention and Control is planning on renting out a firefighting reload base and office space at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. According to DFPC Deputy Chief Phil Daniels, the U.S. Forest Service previously leased the same space for over 25 years, but the...
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25 square miles, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was reported Saturday evening and began as two separate fires in heavily treed areas of the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land. Officials said tinder-dry conditions, rough terrain and 20 mph winds hampered efforts to control the fires, which merged over the weekend into one fire. Officials said the fire had grown to about 25 square miles and was burning in an area of grassland and large trees.
TABOR checks hit the mail as Governor attempts to brand them as ‘Colorado Cashback’
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- According to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, TABOR refund checks have already arrived in the mail system. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) Amendment was approved by voters in 1992. It limits the amount of revenue the State of Colorado can retain and spend. But in recent months,...
Road closed between Rio Grand Res Road and Clear Creek Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is advising a road closure on CO 149 northbound. CDOT says that the road is closed due to a mudslide. CDOT says that the traffic impacts are between Rio Grand Res Road and Clear Creek Road. There is an...
