Arnold Rinsch, 81, Edina, MN

P.R. Sweeney, 80, Vincennes
Paul R. Sweeney, better known as P.R., was born to Anna Lee and Paul J. Sweeney on February 27, 1942, in Vincennes, Indiana. P.R. was the oldest of two children, his younger sister Jane Ann (Sweeney) Hoke was born 16 years later. A 1960 graduate of Monroe City High School,...
Odon Girl Dies After Fall at Garden of the Gods
An Odon, Indiana girl died Friday after falling about 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Park in southern Illinois. Reports say 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery was airlifted to a Carbondale hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The North Daviess School Corporation says Everly was an incoming...
Good Samaritan Hospital Developing Health Insurance Program
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is developing a local health insurance program that will service employers of all sizes in Knox County and the surrounding areas beginning on January 1st, 2023. Good Samaritan is partnering with Columbus, Indiana based SIHO Insurance Services and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce to...
Carlisle Man Killed in Greene Co. Crash
A Carlisle man died, and a Vincennes man was injured Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pick-up truck on State Road 67, north of Switz City. The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports 43-year-old Robert McKee of Carlisle and 19-year-old Andrew Brown of Vincennes were driving northbound on 67 when McKee lost control of his motorcycle, causing Brown to lose control of his.
Thousands Without Power, Lots of Trees Down After Southern Indiana Storms
It will be a day of cleaning-up and waiting for the power to come back on across southern Indiana. Thousands of people in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties lost power when a strong line of storms cut across the area Monday evening. There are no reports of any injuries, but...
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. 33-year-old Michael Allen was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $500 bond. Indiana State Police arrested 30-year-old Ronald Blackmon of Petersburg in Daviess County Tuesday for...
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Recognized for Outstanding Patient Experience
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper says it has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ – making this the 15th year in a row. The hospital says the unique distinction makes it one of only three hospitals in the United States, and the only one in Indiana, to receive the award.
Vanderburgh County School Board Member Defends Herself After Weekend Arrest
Vanderburgh County School Board member Amy Word says she’s being smeared by being included in a list of 22 people arrested as part of a weekend drug sweep. Police arrested Word Saturday night for ‘maintaining a common nuisance.’. She owns the Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville where...
“Gangster” Video Clears Terre Haute Walmart
Terre Haute Police were called to Walmart on State Road 46 Tuesday concerning two men entering the store wearing masks with one of them having a handgun visible in his waist band. Police say their appearance caused those inside to evacuate the building in fear. Officers detained both men at...
Dubois Co. Sheriff Seeking Information on Church Burglary/Vandalism
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the burglary and vandalism of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church located at the corner of County Road 600 North and County Road 445 East in Dubois. The incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July...
IN 211 Service Activated for Storm-Damaged Residents of Daviess & Knox Counties
At the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, reporting forms have been activated due to the severe storms and flooding that took place in Daviess and Knox Counties from July 23rd through the 25th. Daviess County residents may submit damage information HERE while Knox County residents may submit...
Daviess Co. Road Closing
The Daviess County Highway Department advises that County Road 600 South is closed until 3:00 PM today between County Road 400 East and Glendale Road. The closure is due to a pipe replacement project.
Lane Restrictions and Closures Planned for SR 550 in Martin Co.
State highway officials have announced upcoming lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Beginning on or around Monday, August 8th, State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee will be restricted. The restriction will allow for a culvert...
Road Closure Planned for State Road 356 in Pike Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday, August 15th. During the closure, crews will be replacing a culvert along the roadway. This project is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The...
Pike-Gibson Water Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory for Some Customers in Stendal
The Pike-Gibson Water Company says a precautionary boil order is in effect for customers on County Road 400 South in Stendal. The advisory is due to a water line cut that has since been repaired. The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.
