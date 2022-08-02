ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Arnold Rinsch, 81, Edina, MN

wwbl.com
 2 days ago
www.wwbl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwbl.com

P.R. Sweeney, 80, Vincennes

Paul R. Sweeney, better known as P.R., was born to Anna Lee and Paul J. Sweeney on February 27, 1942, in Vincennes, Indiana. P.R. was the oldest of two children, his younger sister Jane Ann (Sweeney) Hoke was born 16 years later. A 1960 graduate of Monroe City High School,...
VINCENNES, IN
wwbl.com

Odon Girl Dies After Fall at Garden of the Gods

An Odon, Indiana girl died Friday after falling about 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Park in southern Illinois. Reports say 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery was airlifted to a Carbondale hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The North Daviess School Corporation says Everly was an incoming...
ODON, IN
wwbl.com

Good Samaritan Hospital Developing Health Insurance Program

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is developing a local health insurance program that will service employers of all sizes in Knox County and the surrounding areas beginning on January 1st, 2023. Good Samaritan is partnering with Columbus, Indiana based SIHO Insurance Services and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce to...
VINCENNES, IN
wwbl.com

Carlisle Man Killed in Greene Co. Crash

A Carlisle man died, and a Vincennes man was injured Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pick-up truck on State Road 67, north of Switz City. The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports 43-year-old Robert McKee of Carlisle and 19-year-old Andrew Brown of Vincennes were driving northbound on 67 when McKee lost control of his motorcycle, causing Brown to lose control of his.
CARLISLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freelandville, IN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Westphalia, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
Edina, MN
Obituaries
City
Bicknell, IN
City
Edina, MN
State
Indiana State
City
Lawrence, IN
wwbl.com

Daviess Co. Arrests

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. 33-year-old Michael Allen was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $500 bond. Indiana State Police arrested 30-year-old Ronald Blackmon of Petersburg in Daviess County Tuesday for...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Freelandville High School#Oaktown High School#Vincennes University#University Of Evansville#Professional Engineering#Bethel Church
wwbl.com

“Gangster” Video Clears Terre Haute Walmart

Terre Haute Police were called to Walmart on State Road 46 Tuesday concerning two men entering the store wearing masks with one of them having a handgun visible in his waist band. Police say their appearance caused those inside to evacuate the building in fear. Officers detained both men at...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wwbl.com

Dubois Co. Sheriff Seeking Information on Church Burglary/Vandalism

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the burglary and vandalism of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church located at the corner of County Road 600 North and County Road 445 East in Dubois. The incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Daviess Co. Road Closing

The Daviess County Highway Department advises that County Road 600 South is closed until 3:00 PM today between County Road 400 East and Glendale Road. The closure is due to a pipe replacement project.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Sydney
wwbl.com

Lane Restrictions and Closures Planned for SR 550 in Martin Co.

State highway officials have announced upcoming lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Beginning on or around Monday, August 8th, State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee will be restricted. The restriction will allow for a culvert...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Road Closure Planned for State Road 356 in Pike Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 356 is scheduled to be closed east of Alford in Pike County Monday, August 15th. During the closure, crews will be replacing a culvert along the roadway. This project is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The...
PIKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy