Hollyoaks spoilers: TERROR! Cindy Cunningham has a SCARY intruder!

By Tess Lamacraft
 2 days ago

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is rocked when she has a chilling visitor  in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Cindy is a bundle of nerves when she receive a scary phonecall that leaves her very unsettled.

Meanwhile it’s the day of policeman Saul Reeves’ (Chris Charles) funeral.

Saul was tragically stabbed and later died from his wounds when he was caught up in the vicious warring between schoolboy DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Adi) and his violent and bullying rival, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2fP6_0h1HgDxI00

Grace Black has vowed to get her revenge! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Saul’s girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), has been hellbent on getting her revenge on DeMarcus who she thinks is responsible for Saul’s death.

Earlier in the week Grace was seen buying a gun and was ready to use it on DeMarcus as payback!

Today is the day of Saul’s funeral but Grace’s grief is dominated by rage.

In a moment of anger she decides to bar Cindy and Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) from the funeral service.

However, Cindy who recently moved in with Grace, refuses to turn her back on Grace and instead goes ahead with organising a carwash fundraiser in Saul’s honour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZQ0G_0h1HgDxI00

Cindy has thrown herself into fundraising for Saul. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YS5Rn_0h1HgDxI00

But she is struggling to hold things together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But things later take a chilling turn for Cindy.

When she receives a phone call that leaves her very shaken, her friend Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), starts to worry that Cindy’s grief could be triggering her bi-polar disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMZ9L_0h1HgDxI00

A masked intruder later approaches while Cindy sleeps! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But is Tony jumping to the wrong conclusions?

Later on, when Cindy is asleep a terrifying masked intruder comes into the house and watches her while she’s sleeping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1oaF_0h1HgDxI00

Cindy is scared out of her mind! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Cindy wakes up she’s horrified and scared out of her mind.

Who is the mystery intruder and what do they want?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hfp5r_0h1HgDxI00

Nadira and Juliet have been having an affair. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, tension builds at the Deveraux’s as Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) butt heads over Zoe’s priorities.

As Zoe’s emotions run high, will she be able to remain professional at her colleague, Saul’s funeral?

Plus, as the wedding between Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Nadira Vali (Ashing O’Shea) approaches, a heartbroken Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) searches for answers.

Peri has been cheated on by her girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw)  who's been having a secret affair with bride-to-be, Nadira.

How long will Peri be able to keep their secret?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

