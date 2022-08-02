THE EAGLE REPORT - Lohn ISD Welcomes New Staff For 2022-23

www.brady-today.com
John Harper, 79
John Colquitt Harper, age 79, of Brady, Texas passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence in Brady. John was born March 31, 1943 in Salina, Kansas to John H. Harper and Ola Eugenia “Peggy” (Colquitt) Harper. He grew up in Van Horn, Texas and graduated from Van Horn High School. He attended Texas A&M University where he received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in science. He then attended Cornell University for 2 years.
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947, to Carl and Louise (Grillette) Hill in Abilene, Texas. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. She was 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School. Janie went on...
Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation
It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
Local Game Warden to Speak to Brown Co. Republican Women’s Club
The Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold its August meeting on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Brownwood Country Club. The guest speaker will be Brad Reeves, Brown County Game Warden, who will be discussing “The Life of a Game Warden”. You do not...
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Brady PD Attends ALERRT Training in Junction
Recently, officers from Brady Police Department attended the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training - ALERRT - in Junction. These classes teach officers how to be better prepared when dealing with an Active Shooter situation and what needs to be done once the threat is over. Brady PD along with...
MICHAEL BUNKER: Feels Like Home
The heat still sits on us here downtown, at least (they say) through the rest of the week. Cooler temps coming this weekend. Yesterday Danielle and I walked down to check the chickens and collect eggs at the coop behind the old Rogers House, and the thermometer said it was well over 100 degrees, but it didn’t feel too bad. We walked down Brown Street past the Manor and I noticed the pepperweed growing up in cracks in the road along the way and even in cracks on the sidewalks. Back when we were living on the farm all those years I’d come upon the pepperweed in the rough land, the disturbed ground, and I’d reach down and pull along the little “branches” and get a tiny handful of the little pepper seedlets and toss them into my mouth and chew them up. They have a delicious peppery flavor (thus the name,) but every year and every plant is different. Sometimes you’d barely get a hint of the pepper flavor and then once in a while you’d get a really strong pepper kick. I taught the children that since we couldn’t really grow black pepper here easily, collecting the pepperweed seeds in the spring and early summer would become a priority if the system collapsed or we had to truly survive for a long period of time without buying things from stores or going to town.
Suspect in Santa Anna Shooting Arrested
A man was arrested Tuesday evening following a shooting in Santa Anna. Santa Anna Police, Coleman County Sheriff’s Department and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden responded to the 800 block of South 8th Street shortly after 8:00 pm Tuesday. According to Santa Anna Police, what started out...
Update – Cattle Truck Overturns in Early
On Friday evening, at approximately 5:30pm, an 18 wheeler hauling cattle to San Angelo, was turning onto Early Blvd from the Zephyr highway when it overturned. Early Police and Fire, Lifeguard EMS, Brown County SO and DPS responded to the accident where traffic had to be rerouted for several hours.
Early PD Makes Arrest for Injury to a Child
The City of Early Police Department released the following information on Monday:. On July 31, at approximately 6:30 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her. Officers separated Vassar from the girl and began an investigation where it was determined that Vassar had grabbed and caused minor injuries on a 13-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy. Several marks were seen on the children’s arm, shoulder and neck area including a small laceration, redness some bruising which the children stated caused them pain. During the investigation it was also learned that Vassar had just driven home with the kids in the vehicle while being highly intoxicated. Officers identified other witnesses, and video evidence placing Vassar behind the wheel recently. Billy Vassar was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail. During the arrest Vassar struggled with officers causing him to receive a resisting arrest charge along with two charges of Injury to a Child, and Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood
The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
Police: Man shot in stomach during argument about finances in Santa Anna
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man was shot in the stomach during an argument about finances in Santa Anna Tuesday night. The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of S 8th Street around 8:10 p.m. Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and […]
Driver drags burning trailer through Early, Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of Early Police Department released a report on July 26, 2022, in regards to a trailer being driven on fire, causing multiple grass fires reaching several miles out. A pickup pulling a 20-foot box trailer approached the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive (Highway 183) with fire engulfing […]
Brownwood PD makes arrest for family violence, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
UPDATE: 18-wheeler hauling cattle overturns in early, 4 cattle severely injured & euthanized
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Early put out a traffic warning Friday evening, after a cattle truck turned on its side. After hours of help from a number of nearby services and volunteers, the scene was cleaned, but four cattle were severely injured. According to a Facebook post, an 18-wheeler hauling a load […]
