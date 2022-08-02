ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football: DT Jacob Slade named to Lombardi Award watch list

By Stephen Brooks
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee Youssef Khayat enrolls at U-M

Michigan men’s basketball signee Youssef Khayat has enrolled at U-M, according to the university’s student directory. The news means all members of the program’s 2022 freshman class have enrolled at the school. Khayat, like his basketball classmates, is a student in U-M’s College of Literature, Science and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
East Lansing, MI
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy