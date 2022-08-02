McDonald's worker shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn

A McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police say the 23-year-old man was shot while standing in front of 1531 Fulton Street at 7 p.m.

They say the victim was working at McDonald's when he left the restaurant and crossed the street to fight another man, who shot the employee.

The reason for the dispute is still unclear.

The suspect was taken into custody and one shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

