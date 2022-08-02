ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

McDonald's worker shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn

 3 days ago

A McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police say the 23-year-old man was shot while standing in front of 1531 Fulton Street at 7 p.m.

They say the victim was working at McDonald's when he left the restaurant and crossed the street to fight another man, who shot the employee.

The reason for the dispute is still unclear.

The suspect was taken into custody and one shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

Comments / 35

Love, Live Life.
3d ago

So is this self defense or murder? The shooter didn’t attack the employee. The employee left his post at work to confront the shooter who was not near the job. Not trying to justify the shooting but this is tough to call in my courtroom

Reply(8)
9
Glen Perouza
3d ago

You love fighting? Take up boxing get paid for your beatdown and stop trying to be tough guy with them shooters.🤔

Reply
14
Warrior 20
3d ago

Little boys can’t control their anger, so my advise to all . Don’t try to be a tough guy , just walk away.

Reply
9
 

bkreader.com

Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops

Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

BJ's customer shot and killed during attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A customer was shot and killed late Thursday night at BJ's Wholesale Club in Brooklyn.Investigators believe the 19-year-old was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. It happened just after 10 p.m. inside an elevator leading to the store parking garage on Shore Parkway in Bath Beach. Police said the suspect tried to steal 19-year-old Dereck Chen's backpack, then pulled out a gun and shot him in the face when he fought back. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with an employee who was working when all this went down."They were heading towards the elevator. All I heard was, 'Get off...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

Alleged Forest Hills ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Found Dead From Suicide

The man accused of the shooting death of a delivery worker in Forest Hills in late April was found dead in his home Friday after apparently taking his own life. Glenn Hirsch, 51, was found dead by police inside his Jamaica apartment on 141st Street after failing to show up for a Friday morning court appearance, according to published reports.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
