Long Beach, CA

Officials revoke North Long Beach bar's liquor license; owner reopens bar in new location nearby

CBS News
 2 days ago
www.cbsnews.com

CBS LA

Troubled Long Beach bar closed by state officials opens new location just 10 minutes away

A Long Beach bar has been shut down after an investigation discovered illegal drugs were being sold inside, but the name of the bar — Bottoms Up — lives on in another location and with the same owner. The bar's North Long Beach location, along Artesia Boulevard, was slapped with signs of suspension on its door. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the bar's liquor license after an undercover investigation found a security guard inside the business dealing drugs."Cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodeine were sold at the location and that's against the law," said John Carr, with Alcoholic Beverage Control. The 26-year-old security guard,...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

crimevoice.com

foxla.com

mynewsla.com

foxla.com

fullertonobserver.com

crimevoice.com

The Infatuation

citywatchla.com

multihousingnews.com

Eater

