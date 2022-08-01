Read on aquariumdrunkard.com
Related
Andrew Tuttle: Fleeting Adventure review – widescreen shimmer from the banjo wizard
The Australian’s ‘reverse doomscroll’ of a lockdown album brims with a sense of release
Cancel culture is rife at newly merged HBO and Warner Bros isn’t immune either
There’s a wonderful novel by the Japanese writer Yōko Ogawa called The Memory Police, which portrays an island community living under a strange form of repression: every now and again, something is taken from them – it might be photographs, or rose petals, or hats – and not only do the objects disappear but all references, memories and language associated with them.
Comments / 0