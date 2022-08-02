New human trafficking laws mandate signs, training to help victims

nystateofpolitics.com
Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'
In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
Activists Demand Hate Crime Charges Against White Man Seen Pushing Biracial Child Off Bike
A group of community activists has taken to Deep River, Connecticut, to demand a white man seen pushing an 11-year-old biracial child off his bike face hate crime charges. On Wednesday, the activists held a press conference to bring awareness to a disturbing video that shows Jameson Chapman, 48, pushing 11-year-old Daniel Duncan off his bike last Monday and telling the child to “get the f–k out of my town.”
Black Guns Matter founder says only 'acceptable' gun control is more 'safe, responsible' owners saving lives
Just days before an armed citizen stopped a gunman during a deadly mall shooting, Black Guns Matter and Solutionary Center founder Maj Toure argued the only "acceptable" gun control policy that could prevent future tragedies is safely and responsibly training more firearms owners. "Is somebody there with a good understanding...
2 Black girls were charged with hate crimes after allegedly hitting a woman on a bus and making 'anti-White' statements, police say
Two Black girls have been charged with hate crimes after the New York City Police Department says they assaulted a White woman and made "anti-White" statements, according to a Tuesday news release from the NYPD.
New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
My mother was killed by a white supremacist. Now we need advocacy, not sympathy.
When I testified before the Senate 10 years ago, I said my mother deserved the dignity of at least being a statistic. But we deserve more than that.
Black Baltimore Family Files $25 Million Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Sesame Place
A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Place-themed amusement park for $25 million, claiming racial discrimination after multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl. The suit comes about a week after a viral video showed two Black girls being ignored by a costumed employee during a parade at the...
Gang shootings in California are not a justification for more gun control
Like all gun control groups and activists, Everytown for Gun Safety will use any incident to push more gun control on law-abiding citizens. Even if it’s gang shootings in the most restrictive state in the country. Everytown took to Twitter to lament that a “dispute” in Los Angeles led...
Federal prosecutors target illegal dumping in Houston, saying it's a civil rights issue
The Justice Department says it's investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials say is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods.
Wait continues for ruling by state Supreme Court in South Carolina civil asset forfeiture case
(The Center Square) — It has been more than 18 months since South Carolina’s Supreme Court heard a case calling South Carolina’s civil asset forfeiture law unconstitutional. While the case began as a 15th Judicial Circuit ruling that stopped civil asset forfeiture in just that district, the...
California's new gun law could curb the use of 'ghost guns.' What are they?
A new California law targets "ghost guns," largely untraceable guns without serial numbers that don't require typical background checks for purchase.
No Retreat: The Dangers of Stand Your Ground
Previous episode Inside the Global Fight for White Power. The killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012 marked the beginning of a new chapter of the struggle for civil rights in America. A mostly White jury acquitted George Zimmerman of the teen’s murder, in part because Florida’s stand your ground law permits a person to use deadly force in self-defense – even if that person could have safely retreated. Nationwide protests after the trial called for stand your ground laws to be repealed and reformed. But instead, stand your ground laws have expanded to 38 states.
Yo Gotti, NY Attorney General Letitia James & More Announced for United Justice Coalition’s Inaugural Social Justice Summit
The United Justice Coalition (UJC) has revealed the first round of speakers for its inaugural social justice summit on July 23. They include Grammy Award-winning musician and proponent of criminal justice reform Yo Gotti, New York Attorney General Letitia James, MSNBC host Ari Melber, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, Legal Action Center President Paul Samuels, University of California, Santa Cruz professor Craig Haney, and well-known psychologist and founder of The AAKOMA Project Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble.
A Growing Number of Religious Groups Are Developing Reparations Programs for Black Americans
Weary of waiting for the federal government to act on reparations for black Americans, churches and other faith groups have started their own programs.
Florida tells schools to ignore federal guidance aimed at protecting trans students as they ‘may create a conflict’ with state law
Florida education officials are directing school leaders to ignore recent federal guidance aimed at protecting transgender students from discrimination. In a memo addressed to “superintendents, school boards, private school owners, charter school governing boards,” the state’s commissioner of education, Manny Diaz Jr., said that the federal guidance documents are “not binding” in Florida, don’t “create any legal obligations,” and shouldn’t be “treated as governing law.”
Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections
The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
George Soros says it's not his fault violent crime is on the rise
Liberal billionaire George Soros rejected accusations that his decadelong effort to install liberal prosecutors has led to crime waves in some of America's largest cities.
Baltimore family sues Sesame Place over allegations of discrimination
A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other...
Gun Violence Starts with Inequity. Let's Start There | Opinion
Black and brown communities are literally dying because they're being systemically denied economic opportunity.
Californians Can Now Auto-Detect Racist Language in Housing Deeds, HOA Rules and Have It Removed
The consumer rights-focused tech company DoNotPay has developed an automated way for people to quickly and seamlessly remove racist language from California real estate documents like deeds and homeowners’ association rules, the company tells Motherboard. Through the Supreme Court made discriminatory housing restriction illegal in 1968 (and unenforceable in...
