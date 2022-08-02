ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

More police promised for Chicago trains after fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago police and transit officials on Saturday pledged additional security for the city’s trains to stem a spike in violent crime after the shooting death of a passenger overnight. A 29-year-old man, Diuntel Moon, was shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood about 2 a.m. Saturday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference. Moon was pronounced dead at a hospital. No suspects are in custody, Brown said. “Senseless gun violence and incidents like these ... have no place in this city. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Brown said. “No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of CTA or in our neighborhoods.”
CHICAGO, IL

