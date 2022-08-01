Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges

www.wlox.com
Miss. attorney general joins nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch is joining a nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies. The task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are an unwanted intrusion on our privacy...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
'Comeback Coolers' send food, supplies to Kentucky flooding victims
Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. It took the school PTA only about a month to raise $19,000 to pave the track and to pay for other incidentals. Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Updated: Aug. 2, 2022 at...
HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
MS alcohol delivery startup part of an emerging state business
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi startup could soon be taking on Uber when it comes to deliveries. We first met Moonshine Mississippi’s founder after he applied for a license to deliver alcohol in the state. The Madison-based business is filling a niche that has customers toasting. If you...
Mississippi’s grocery tax is highest in nation but proposals to reduce it have failed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Higher prices at the grocery store impact all of us, and here in Mississippi, more tax gets tacked onto that bill than in any other state in the country. “We believe cutting the grocery tax in half is a tremendous benefit to our citizens,” said Speaker...
Thousands of tax dollars wasted on unused state-issued cell phones, State Auditor reports
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Taxpayers could save nearly $350,000 a year if state-issued cell phones with little to no usage were turned off, according to a report issued by State Auditor Shad White’s office Wednesday. This report shows that 30% of the over 2,100 analyzed phones had little to...
Cutting costs and staying cool in Mississippi's summer heat with Stacy Fitzgerald-Redd
Singing River Health executives call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale. Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. HAPPENING NOW: National Night Out Against Crime at Jones Park...
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide. The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program. Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per month.
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Tracking a wet start to Thursday. Some areas have seen more than 1" of rain so far today. Tomorrow will not be completely dry but it should finally become less rainy than what we've seen every day so far this month. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated: 16 hours...
Scattered thunderstorms Friday
We have seen some heavy rain in parts of South Mississippi in the past 24 hours. Radar estimates have been as high six inches. We expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Make sure you have your umbrella with you in case you get caught in one of the downpours. Roads will be slick in spots, and ponding could be an issue; drive slowly and carefully. Friday and Saturday’s rain coverage may be a bit less widespread than we’ve seen in recent days. The clouds and the rain will hold temps in the 80s. More sunshine could certainly bump our temps to near 90. In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Tracking a wet start to Thursday. Some areas have seen more than 1" of rain so far today. Tomorrow will not be completely dry but it should finally become less rainy than what we've seen every day so far this month. Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 16 hours...
