Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges

We have seen some heavy rain in parts of South Mississippi in the past 24 hours. Radar estimates have been as high six inches. We expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Make sure you have your umbrella with you in case you get caught in one of the downpours. Roads will be slick in spots, and ponding could be an issue; drive slowly and carefully. Friday and Saturday’s rain coverage may be a bit less widespread than we’ve seen in recent days. The clouds and the rain will hold temps in the 80s. More sunshine could certainly bump our temps to near 90. In the tropics, no development is expected over the next five days.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO