KBI Investigating Death of Part Time Police Officer in Stafford County

Bonnie Kay Haile, 81, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 30, 2022, at the Sterling Village, Sterling. She was born January 25, 1941, in Rice County, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn Mills Morley. Bonnie was a lifetime Rice County resident. She graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1959. Bonnie was a housewife, secretary for Haile’s Dirt Construction in Sterling, and was a clerk for Lantz Clothing Store in Lyons. She was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and was a board member at the Coronado Quivira Museum in Lyons. Bonnie enjoyed refinishing furniture in her spare time. On May 12, 1960, Bonnie was united in marriage with Guy “Fuzz” Haile in Sterling. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nellie Haile of Park City, KS; sister-in-law, Doris Morley of PA; five grandchildren, Ashley Tanner and husband Jed, Erin Haile, Jeremiah Haile, Zechariah Haile, and Gracie Haile and fiancé Levi Maxson; two great-grandchildren; Delanie Ann Haile and Gavin Boele; nephew, Billy White; niece, Pamela Shaud and husband Kevin; and adopted daughter, Patty Wagerle and husband John of Sterling. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Elsie Mills; two sons, Phillip and Jerry Haile; brother, Leland Morley; and sister, Wynona White. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Zechariah Haile and Pastor Byron Bachman officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitaton will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Sterling Village (for the resident activity fund), Coronado Quivira Museum, or Country Care Hospice, INC in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

