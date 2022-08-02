KBI Investigating Death of Part Time Police Officer in Stafford County

www.adastraradio.com
Kansas Law Enforcement Agencies Face Challenges with Staffing & Retention Issues
Topeka, Kan. (KPR) — The Dodge City Police Department struggles to keep officers. Stress, in an era where police complain they’ve become pariahs, only makes it harder to hire and keep officers on patrol. All that turnover means more work for the officers that remain, which could bring...
City of Hutchinson to Sell Water to Reno County Rural Water District 101
HUTCHINSON – The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday agreed to sell water to Reno County Rural Water District 101 in the Yoder area. The water district has long been plagued with high nitrate issues and purchasing water from Hutchinson is one option Reno County has been looking at to address the situation.
Sharon Deming
Sharon Deming died at her Hutchinson home July 31, 2022, following a series of strokes that started in late February. Sharon was a Registered Nurse who served residents as Director of Nursing and Quality Control at the Buhler Sunshine Home before retirement. She had previously worked at Wesley Towers, Hutchinson Hospital, USD 308/Hutchinson Public Schools and Johnson and Sons Funeral Home.
150th Celebration Committee Announces Historic Photo Opportunity
HUTCHINSON – The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city in August 2022. To celebrate, the City, along with Reno County – who celebrated 150 years in 2021 – as well as Hutch Rec, the Hutch Chamber, the Reno County Historical Society, Dillons, and the Cosmosphere, are uniting to host a special community-wide event on Aug. 18.
Roy E. Long
Roy Eugene Long, 81, of Windom, KS, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home. Roy was born on February 16, 1941, to James and Myrtle (Griffith) Long in Hutchinson, KS. He retired from Johns Manville after 25 years in the maintenance department. He was a former...
Bonnie Kay (Morley) Haile
Bonnie Kay Haile, 81, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away July 30, 2022, at the Sterling Village, Sterling. She was born January 25, 1941, in Rice County, Kansas, the daughter of Benjamin and Evelyn Mills Morley. Bonnie was a lifetime Rice County resident. She graduated from Sterling High School with the class of 1959. Bonnie was a housewife, secretary for Haile’s Dirt Construction in Sterling, and was a clerk for Lantz Clothing Store in Lyons. She was a member of the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Sterling, and was a board member at the Coronado Quivira Museum in Lyons. Bonnie enjoyed refinishing furniture in her spare time. On May 12, 1960, Bonnie was united in marriage with Guy “Fuzz” Haile in Sterling. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Nellie Haile of Park City, KS; sister-in-law, Doris Morley of PA; five grandchildren, Ashley Tanner and husband Jed, Erin Haile, Jeremiah Haile, Zechariah Haile, and Gracie Haile and fiancé Levi Maxson; two great-grandchildren; Delanie Ann Haile and Gavin Boele; nephew, Billy White; niece, Pamela Shaud and husband Kevin; and adopted daughter, Patty Wagerle and husband John of Sterling. Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, Elsie Mills; two sons, Phillip and Jerry Haile; brother, Leland Morley; and sister, Wynona White. Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Zechariah Haile and Pastor Byron Bachman officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitaton will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 5, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present. Memorials may be given to Sterling Village (for the resident activity fund), Coronado Quivira Museum, or Country Care Hospice, INC in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Lyons City Council Addresses Downtown Christmas Lighting Project , New Fitness Center
Lyons, Kan. – The Lyons City Council discussed salary issues as they relate to the 2023 city budget Monday night and in the process deferred action on a request for funding for a new Christmas lighting project in the downtown area. Council members said in light of concerns about...
Dean Wesley Alstatt
Dean Wesley Alstatt, 88, passed away July 28, 2022, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born July 20, 1934, in Marquette, KS, to Herman O. and Gertrude (Burnison) Alstatt. At the age of three months, Dean’s mother passed way. His father married Florine Harris on October 29, 1938, and she became the only ‘mother’ that Dean would ever know.
Vikki Mader Assumes New Role as CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center
HUTCHINSON – A national search for a new CEO of Horizons Mental Health Center lead the selection committee to the conclusion that the top candidate was already on board at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS). Vikki Mader, a five-year employee of Horizons Mental Health Center, was named the organization’s...
Klear Nearly Day Events Include Fundraisers for Jones Family
Nickerson, Kan. – As part of Nickerson’s annual Klear Nearly Day on Saturday, Aug. 6th, two fundraisers are planned for the Trey and Amy Jones Family. One of those is a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the Nickerson Community Center, the cost of which is a free-will donation. The other is the antique tractor pull next to the mud volleyball court off East Paine by the south water tower, which begins at 2 p.m.
