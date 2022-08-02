Our kind, selfless and strong Angel Norma Vallad went to be with her Lord, and to be reunited with her son Justin Wednesday, morning July 27, 2022, with her loving family surrounded by her side until her last breath. She was born on May 12, 1958, to Bill & Theresa Lahar, as one of five siblings. She graduated from Pinconning High School in 1976, On May 3, 1980, she married the love of her life Fred Vallad at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Norma’s love for her entire family was like none other. She will always be known as our family’s “CEO”. Norma is what has kept us all together. Her quick wit, genuine care and love for God will never leave us. She lived by “Let your faith be bigger than your fear”. Those of us who knew Norma well, know that she was a devoted employee for 26 years at St. Michael’s School where she was the Administrative Assistant. Norma did everything for the school with a genuine open heart. She gave of herself freely and loved and cared for each child like they were her own. “Mrs. Vallad” as she was known, helped shape many hearts and minds. Her decorating skills can be viewed throughout the school. Holidays at St. Michaels were so special, as she didn’t miss a spot for a special tree, lighted photos, or artificial snow! Year around, each season was reflected by her creativity.

PINCONNING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO