Hip Tendonitis: Overview and More

KENSINGTON, Australia — Scientists in Australia have developed the first effective treatment for back pain which changes how the brain and back communicate with each other. The 12-week course, which focuses on the patient’s nervous system and pain manipulation rather than using painkillers, leaves twice as many people pain-free as conventional treatment. Researchers say the system, called sensorimotor retraining, changes how people think about their body in pain, how they process sensations from their back, and how they move their back as they go about daily lives.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO