Hip Tendonitis: Overview and More

studyfinds.org
New treatment retrains the brain to successfully deal with chronic back pain
KENSINGTON, Australia — Scientists in Australia have developed the first effective treatment for back pain which changes how the brain and back communicate with each other. The 12-week course, which focuses on the patient’s nervous system and pain manipulation rather than using painkillers, leaves twice as many people pain-free as conventional treatment. Researchers say the system, called sensorimotor retraining, changes how people think about their body in pain, how they process sensations from their back, and how they move their back as they go about daily lives.
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
3 Foods You Should Stop Eating Because They Make Dark Spots So Much Worse
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 25, 2022. Dark spots are a skin issue that can be linked to a number of causes, from sun exposure to hormonal changes to genetics. However, you may not have considered the fact that ...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Cardiologists Say This Is The Best Heart-Healthy Food To Put On Your Plate Every Day
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 23, 2022. For your body to work properly, you definitely need a healthy heart. Among many other roles, the heart is an organ that is responsible for pumping blood, oxygen, and nutrie...
Elderly Americans who sleep with a light on are more likely to be obese, or suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes, study finds
Sleeping with a light on can potentially increase a person's risk of suffering multiple diet-related conditions like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, a new study finds. Researchers at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois, found that the growing amount of light sources in every day life...
WebMD
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
The One Snack Gastroenterologists Want You to Eat More Often (It Isn't Yogurt)
A healthy gut sets the foundation for overall health. It's linked to immunity and can even affect your mental health. What you eat plays an important role, and choosing the right snacks can help — or hinder — your microbiome. When it comes to taking care of your...
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Medical News Today
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts
Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Why You Should Always Eat Your Cucumbers With the Skin On
Yes, you can eat cucumber skin, and it's actually very good for you. Learn about cucumber peel benefits for your bones, digestion, gut health and more.
