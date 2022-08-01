Read on www.pewterreport.com
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina Andras
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Bills Tight End O.J. Howard: Josh Allen's a Dog
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best at his position in the NFL. Currently pegged as the MVP favorite, players that have spent a while playing with Allen know just how good he is. But, don't get it twisted, players across the NFL...
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
Twitter Reacts to Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Choking Rookie Elijah Garcia During Practice Drill
In the sports world, even in the entertainment space, teams and people have bizarre rituals as part of a routine that may have led to success in the past or may be a good warm-up leading up to the game or performance. At times, certain acts can be viewed as...
Bucs WR Mike Evans leaves practice with apparent leg injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost one Pro Bowler on offense to injury during training camp, and another one left the field Friday. Wide receiver Mike Evans left Friday’s practice with an apparent leg injury, per multiple reports. Heading into his ninth NFL season, Evans is the only...
Rams, Packers, Bucs & Eagles feature in NFL's latest Power Rankings | UNDISPUTED
USA Today released their updated NFL Power Rankings this morning with the Los Angeles Rams taking the top overall spot. The Green Bay Packers came in at four, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at seven, Philadelphia Eagles at nine and the Dallas Cowboys came in down at 15. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on the list and give their biggest surprise.
Receivers will be key to Vikings' new blocking scheme
EAGAN — On Tuesday KJ Osborn said that anybody can block if they try hard enough, even football reporters. He’s giving us way too much credit. But the Minnesota Vikings are going to need all hands on deck when it comes to their running scheme because increasing usage of three-receiver personnel groupings puts more pressure on receivers to block.
Mr. CFB: Is College Football's Regular Season Overrated? Here's What The Readers Say
I get a lot of Tweets but very few of them bother me. This one did. It came from a guy calling himself Kid America with a Twitter handle of @authentic11112. And he wrote: “I love college football but the idea that the regular season is great is a myth. The out of conferences great games are few and ...
Starting QB Marcus Mariota: Right Decision For Falcons?
Mariota was named the starter after the first day of training camp.
Falcons Star Julio Jones Selling Atlanta Home: How Much Is It Worth?
Jones played for the Falcons from 2011-20.
