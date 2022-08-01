Read on www.kalispell.com
kalispell.com
Stillwater Road Closure
Beginning on August 8, 2022, Nelcon, Inc. will be closing Stillwater Road for installation of underground utilities and road improvements. The road will be closed from Four Mile Drive north to Wolfpack Way. Timberwolf Parkway will be accessible from the north. Work is anticipated to take several weeks. Travelers are...
Weasel Fire burning in Lincoln County grows to 1,100 acres
The Weasel Fire is now burning 1,100 acres on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka in Lincoln County.
montanarightnow.com
Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit
A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
UPDATE: Elmo Fire evacuation, road closure update - Aug. 2
The Elmo Fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is 10% contained. It has been confirmed that several structures have been lost to the blaze.
Elmo Fire nears 18,500 acres; evacuations in place
An infrared flight shows the Elmo Fire has grown by another 2,201 acres and now stands at 18,427 burned.
NBCMontana
NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Weasel Fire burning near Eureka grows to 162 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, just south of the Canadian border, has grown slightly to 162 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There were three areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge...
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire near Elmo rapidly spreads past 16,000 acres; evacuations and road closures issued
ELMO, Mont. - What began as a 200 acre fire on the evening of Friday, July 29 in the Deep Draw area along MT-28 quickly grew, prompting evacuation warnings only hours later and spreading to 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon. Designated as the Elmo 2 fire, it is currently estimated...
Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire
The community is coming together to make sure the fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.
Flathead Beacon
Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth
Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
Whitefish Pilot
Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park
More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
Char-Koosta News
Flags at Half-staff in Honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand
(Pablo, Mont.) Today, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will fly flags at half- staff in honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand who passed away August 1, 2022. Naida served on the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and was a caretaker and advocate of Ksanka traditions, language, and culture. She is remembered for her deep love and support for her family and our community.
montanarightnow.com
Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home
"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
NBCMontana
Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!
We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
