Kalispell, MT

kalispell.com

Stillwater Road Closure

Beginning on August 8, 2022, Nelcon, Inc. will be closing Stillwater Road for installation of underground utilities and road improvements. The road will be closed from Four Mile Drive north to Wolfpack Way. Timberwolf Parkway will be accessible from the north. Work is anticipated to take several weeks. Travelers are...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit

A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
Kalispell, MT
NBCMontana

NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Weasel Fire burning near Eureka grows to 162 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Weasel Fire burning 14 miles northeast of Eureka, just south of the Canadian border, has grown slightly to 162 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. The daily flight log noted the following: "There were three areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge...
EUREKA, MT
#East End#Swede#Lazy#Public Works Department#Urban Construction#Project
Flathead Beacon

Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth

Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
ELMO, MT
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
ELMO, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sheriff investigating the start of 5 small fires in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - The sheriff is investigating the ignition of five small fires that were burning in Flathead County Sunday and Monday. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for any possible information related to the fires. FCSO said in a release all five fires were extinguished. Fire A...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
KALISPELL, MT
NewsBreak
Char-Koosta News

Flags at Half-staff in Honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand

(Pablo, Mont.) Today, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes will fly flags at half- staff in honor of Ksanka Elder Naida Rose Lefthand who passed away August 1, 2022. Naida served on the Ksanka Elders Advisory Committee and was a caretaker and advocate of Ksanka traditions, language, and culture. She is remembered for her deep love and support for her family and our community.
PABLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell man dies, 2 others injured in ATV vs. truck crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a Toyota Tundra on Whitefish Stage Road, outside Kalispell, on Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a 41-year-old Kalispell man died at Logan Health hospital after the Polaris ATV he was driving slammed into...
KALISPELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Check Out The Best Amusement Park in Montana!

We might not have the best weather year-round, but we pack plenty of outdoor fun into the warmer months. Amusement parks are a great place to have fun with go-karts, mini golf, waterslides, and more. Unfortunately, Montana is limited to roughly five months of decent weather during which amusement parks can operate, so we don't have a very wide variety of parks. This only makes my question all the more important: which Montana amusement park is the best?
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction

These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
MONTANA STATE

