Badcameo – Indie Rock/Funk

The FADER
The 20 best rock songs right now
Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Stereogum
Hear Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock Cover “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” For New Claymation Doc
A documentary all about claymation — appropriately called Claydream — is currently in the works and will arrive in theaters next month. Directed by Marq Evans, the doc follows the life of Oscar-winning claymation innovator Will Vinton, who created the California Raisins, Domino Pizza’s the Noid, and the M&M characters. Vinton, who died in 2018, also was the claymation director behind 1985’s Return To Oz and worked on multiple claymation shorts for Sesame Street. Now, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has shared a rendition of “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” which was originally popularized by Marvin Gaye and famously used to soundtrack those ’80s California Raisins commercials.
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “One Year Stand”
Frankie Cosmos, the rock group fronted by Greta Kline, have announced a new album, Inner World Peace, their follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. The band recorded it and produced it with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, and the songs were culled down from the 100+ that Kline wrote during the pandemic. Lead single “One Year Stand” is soft and sad and sweet, and comes with a music video directed by Eliza Lu Doyle.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Stereogum
Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71
Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
Watch Joni Mitchell Surprise Newport Folk Festival With Her First Full Set In Over 20 Years
Click here to read the full article. “I just realized, Joni’s the least nervous person up here,” exclaimed Brandi Carlile halfway through a history Newport Folk Festival set that paid tribute to Joni Mitchell, in her first full set-length concert appearance in two decades. Over 13 songs, Mitchell, who last appeared at the festival 53 years ago, in 1969, held court as a star-studded crew of musicians (Carlile, Blake Mills, Lucius, Wynonna, Celisse, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, and many more) sat around on couches on-stage playing a mix of her favorite oldies (“Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Love Potion No....
Songwriter U: Songwriting—The Melody
Written by Katia Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Writing a song or lyric can seem intimidating if you sit down and try to write from nothing. Some people think you need extensive music theory training or singing lessons. But there’s a technique to writing music that makes it much more manageable. We’ll break it down a little bit for you and you’ll see how straightforward it can be.
Keith Richards hopes The Rolling Stones will record new music this year
Keith Richards is hopeful that more work will be done on The Rolling Stones' new studio album soon
Alpha Wolf Frontman Goes Off on Venue for Taking Cut of Band’s Merch Sales
At a recent show, Lochie Keogh, frontman for Australian metalcore group Alpha Wolf, called out the venue his band was playing at for taking a significant cut from the merchandise sales of all the bands on the tour. The moment was captured on video and one fan shared it on...
Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers
Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
The Story Behind the Band Name: Metallica
Music fan to music fan: We’ve all had a metal phase. In fact, some of us are still committed to the poetic doom and gloom of the genre. It’s a wonderful release to rock out to the heaviness of it all. But to get into the specifics, one of the most prominent bands in this space, and one that has shaped metal music as we know it today, is the San Francisco-based group Metallica.
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
NME
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
Nile’s Karl Sanders Names 5 World Music Albums Metalheads Will Love
Metalheads are quite well-versed in Nile's obsession with Egyptian history, but there's more to band leader Karl Sanders' boundary-shattering death metal that's been prevailing for more than two decades. Saurian Apocalypse, the third Eastern-ambient solo album from Sanders, dropped this year and it finds him again returning to ritualistic/meditative music achieved through the utilization of a number of cultural instruments, such as the Bağlama, sistrum, dumbek and glissentar.
musictimes.com
David Crosby NOT Touring Anymore; Singer Reveals the TRUTH
Many fans have been wanting David Crosby to perform again on a tour after all these years, but it appears that they won't see the singer traveling from city to city for concerts anymore as he clarified one major thing on his social media account. The former Crosby, Stills, Nash,...
