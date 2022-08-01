ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four female members of staff at a nursery are arrested on suspicion of child cruelty 'after two-year-old was physically assaulted'

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Four female members of staff at a nursery have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty following claims that a two-year-old child was physically assaulted.

Police officers descended on Lemongrove Nursery, Hook Farm Road, in Bromley, south east London, following the horrific alleged attack on May 20 this year.

The toddler who was allegedly attacked has 'no physical injuries', according to the Met Police.

The four women, aged between 18 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty before being released on bail.

Two other female members of staff were interviewed voluntarily by detectives as police enquiries continue.

The nursery was suspended between May 31 and July 12 by Ofsted so that the school watchdog could probe the claims that a child may have been exposed to risk of harm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZdOI_0h1H4hz700
Lemongrove Nursery has been closed after four female members of staff were arrested having allegedly physically assaulted a two-year-old child

The Met Police confirmed that the nursery is no longer operating while the force's Child Abuse team investigate.

A spokeswoman said: 'We can confirm police are investigating allegations of child cruelty in relation to a nursery school in Bromley.

'It is alleged that on Friday May 20 a two-year-old child was physically assaulted by staff members at the venue. There were no apparent physical injuries to the child.

'Four female members of staff, aged 18 to 28, have been arrested on suspicion of child cruelty and were subsequently released on bail.

'Two further female members of staff were interviewed voluntarily.'

The spokeswoman confirmed that enquiries are ongoing. 'Detectives from the Met's Child Abuse Investigation Team are investigating,' she added.

'We are aware the nursery is no longer operating.'

Lemongrove Nursery, which is open to children aged six months to five years old, received a 'Good' report in all areas from Ofsted on January 11 this year in the first routine inspection following on from the pandemic.

There is a team of 22 staff, with 16 of these holding appropriate early years qualifications at 'Level 2' and above, according to the Ofsted report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

