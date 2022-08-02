IRA Financial, Gemini Can Force Arbitration of Breach Claims

news.bloombergtax.com
‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection
Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
A multi-billion crypto lender just filed for bankruptcy
Celsius Network has filed for bankruptcy, one month after stopping customers from withdrawing funds. The crypto trading and loan company's filing shows liabilities of $5.5 billion but assets of $4.31 billion, a $1.19 billion dollar black hole. $4.7 billion of the $5.5 billion liabilities are attributed to Celsius users, whom the filing admits may face serious losses (thanks, Financial Times (opens in new tab)).
InvestorPlace
Robinhood Crypto Arm Slapped With $30M Fine by Regulators
Crypto companies are continuing to take note of the changing regulatory landscape around them, and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is no exception. In the last several years, the company has picked up significant scrutiny from regulators over its stock trading platform. Now, with Robinhood expanding out its crypto capabilities, the watchful eye of regulators are even more concentrated on the company. Today marks further evidence of this as the Robinhood crypto arm faces a sizable fine.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
FOXBusiness
Crypto CEO pleads guilty in $21 million fraud scheme, used investors' funds for Hawaii condo bills
A self-described "blockchain evangelist" pleaded guilty to securities fraud on Friday after he raised $21 million for an initial coin offering (ICO) through "a series of false and misleading statements," the Justice Department announced. Michael Alan Stollery, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services Inc., admitted to falsifying white papers...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
A former employee at bankrupt crypto-lender Celsius has sued the company, calling it a 'Ponzi scheme'
A new lawsuit alleges that embattled crypto platform Celsius is a Ponzi scheme. Jason Stone, the CEO of a firm Celsius acquired, says it failed to hedge risk and manipulated the market. The suit comes after Celsius stopped allowing users to withdraw their holdings.
zycrypto.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts Crypto Uprising as Financial Systems Crumble
The crypto industry has grown massively in the past years, with increasing mass adoption being fueled by the global economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. The effects of the pandemic have eased up a bit, but the crypto adoption rate has surged nonetheless, as fresh concerns about financial systems surface. A notable American entrepreneur has forecasted an imminent crypto uprising with failing global financial systems.
blockchain.news
Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients
Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
zycrypto.com
New York Regulator Smacks Robinhood Crypto With $30 Million In Penalties
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Tuesday handed Robinhood’s crypto trading unit a $30 million fine for alleged violations of anti-money laundering, consumer protections, and cybersecurity measures. This marks the first time NYDFS has taken enforcement action against a crypto-centric company. NYDFS Fines Robinhood Crypto...
cryptobriefing.com
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
biztoc.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
cryptopotato.com
SEC Charges Eleven Individuals Linked to the Crypto Pyramid Scheme Forsage
The SEC pressed charges against 11 individuals for participating in Forsage, a crypto Ponzi scheme. Of them, 2 already agreed to pay civil penalties. On August 01, the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States charged 11 individuals for promoting and participating in a crypto pyramid scheme called Forsage, through which they managed to obtain more than 300 million dollars globally.
CNBC
Ether nears best month of 2022, Voyager's FDIC claims, and crypto vs. a recession: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Steve McClurg, CIO of Valkyrie Investments, discusses how crypto could react to a recession in the U.S.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
zycrypto.com
US Institutional Investors Can Now Stake ETH On Coinbase
As The Merge approaches and the community anticipates its advent, confident investors have taken to staking their ETH tokens, awaiting rewards upon The Merge. Coinbase has announced that institutional investors in the US will now have the opportunity to join the bandwagon on its institution-targeted platform. US institutional clients can...
CoinTelegraph
New York AG calls for whistleblowers 'deceived or affected' by the crypto market crash
New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened the doors for investors who may have witnessed misconduct at a crypto firm amid the extreme market volatility to file a complaint as a whistleblower. In a Monday notice, James called on New York-based crypto users who have been locked out of...
